Uzbekistan's Investment Department Joins Florida's Palm Beaches Chamber

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Fergana region's Department of Investment, Industry and Trade has joined the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Florida, becoming the first regional investment department in Uzbekistan to join the U.S. business organization, following a meeting on Oct. 14 in the United States.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana regional administration, following a meeting with Michael Zeff, president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches. Participants included Elyor Khakimov, first deputy head of the Fergana region's Department of Investment, Industry and Trade; Bahromjon Djalilov, an adviser to the regional governor; and Abdukakhor Juraboev, the regional administration's official representative in the United States.

The membership is intended to promote Fergana's investment opportunities among U.S. business communities and establish direct contacts with American investors and companies.

It is also expected to create opportunities for local businesses to enter the U.S. market, expand exports and develop international business partnerships.

The initiative coincides with a cultural exhibition titled “Pearl of the Silk Road: The Living Heritage of Uzbekistan,” being held in West Palm Beach from October 12 to 16 at the initiative of the Fergana regional administration.

The exhibition presents Uzbekistan's cultural heritage to American audiences alongside efforts to develop business and investment ties between Fergana and the United States.