SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES Appoints Global Technology Executive Hari Haran To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CORAL GABLES, Fla., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES, a leader in providing unified, end-to-end operational visibility for enterprises through its flagship Moneytoring® solution, today announced that global technology and digital transformation expert Hari Haran has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective October 14, 2026.

“Bringing Hari to our Board marks a major milestone for SOPRIS,” stated Jorge Zepeda-Godinez, Founder and CEO of SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES.“As we expand the reach of Moneytoring® and capitalize on new market opportunities, Hari's phenomenal track record in international operations and enterprise scaling will be an immense asset. His insights will play a critical role as we refine our execution and scale our global footprint.”

Hari Haran joins as a global technology executive with nearly 40 years of experience leading sales, operations, and digital transformation across the telecom and IT services industries. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Motivus, driving growth, solutions innovation, and value creation, and he continues to advise the company. He previously served as EVP of Digital Services & Head of International Operations at Denali Advanced Integration. At Xoriant, where he served as President & Chief Revenue Officer, he led the company's transformation and growth through its acquisition by private equity.

“SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES is uniquely positioned to help enterprises solve increasingly complex operational challenges with clarity, intelligence, and speed,” said Hari Haran.“The Moneytoring platform addresses a critical market need by transforming fragmented operational data into actionable, end-to-end visibility. Throughout my career in digital transformation and global business scaling, I've seen firsthand how vital this kind of alignment is to driving real enterprise value. I look forward to joining the Board and supporting Jorge and the leadership team as SOPRIS scales its market presence, advances technological innovation, and delivers exceptional outcomes for global customers.”

About SOPRIS TECHNOLOGIES

SOPRIS Technologies empowers organizations to eliminate operational silos and achieve a comprehensive, real-time view of their service ecosystem. Powered by the Moneytoring® SaaS platform, the company synchronizes teams, technologies, and processes for more than 300 customers throughout the Americas, maximizing efficiency and driving sustained corporate value. To discover more, visit .

For SOPRIS Technologies Communications

Silvia Garcia Diaz

Chief Marketing and Communications Officer

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