Peoples, Ltd. Begins Trading On OTCQX Best Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Peoples, Ltd. (OTCQX: PPLL), the holding company for PS Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Peoples, Ltd. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCIDTM Basic Market.

Peoples, Ltd. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“PPLL.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for community banks in the U.S. public markets. The OTCQX Market enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company by providing transparent trading and easy access to company information for shareholders. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“Joining the OTCQX Market is an exciting next step for Peoples Ltd. as we continue to grow and connect with investors. This move supports our focus on creating lasting value for our shareholders while staying true to the community banking values and financial stability that have guided us for generations,” said Anthony J. Gabello, President & Chief Executive Officer.

Trading in U.S. community banks on OTCQX reached $464M in dollar volume the second quarter of 2026. OTC Markets recorded $453.34B in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. In the second quarter of 2026, 104 banks traded on OTCQX with an average market capitalization of $166M.

About Peoples, Ltd.

The Company provides a full range of basic financial services to individuals, small businesses and corporate customers through offices in Bradford, Lackawanna, Sullivan, Wyoming, and Susquehanna counties of Pennsylvania.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCIDTM Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, OTC Overnight® and MOON ATS® are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

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