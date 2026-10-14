Latest Valoir Research Finds Fear Of Messing Up AI Adoption Is Eroding HR's Confidence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Report“Is HR Ready for AI?” Finds Only 28 percent of HR leaders are Confident in AI's Answers about the Workforce

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valoir, an analyst firm that helps clients understand and maximize the value of technology, today announced the release of its latest research report titled“Is HR Ready for AI?” Among its compelling findings, one trend emerged clearly: HR leaders are facing significant pressure to“do something with AI” while simultaneously experiencing a deep fear of messing up (FOMU) versus missing out (FOMO).

Valoir CEO and principal analyst Rebecca Wettemann commented,“HR is in a unique position to both take advantage of AI to streamline and optimize its own operations, while playing a pivotal role in how AI transforms organizations. Yet, the pace at which AI is accelerating in HR is intimidating, creating trust, accuracy, and training issues.”

She continued,“The arrival of HR AI technology is not the same as HR being ready to run it. The ground is shifting under HR's feet and as every major enterprise vendor races to own the AI control plane, whoever owns that layer effectively owns how AI reasons about the workforce – whether or not HR is in the room.”

Among the research's key findings:



HR has a confidence problem with AI. Only 28 percent of HR leaders are confident the answers they get from HR AI about the workforce are correct.

Adoption has outpaced understanding. Only 56 percent of organizations have a policy on generative AI use and only 42 percent have employee AI training – yet more than a third of HR leaders plan to create autonomous AI workflows.

Skills are a big hurdle to effective AI. Fewer than 10 percent of organizations have the consistent processes, data, and abilities to optimize workforce skills in the face of AI. Only 20 percent of HR leaders believe AI will help reduce bias and“level the playing field” in their organization; in contrast, 71 percent worry about the potential for bias in AI.

Valoir's research also uncovered that while 36 percent of HR leaders plan to create autonomous AI workflows, only 30 percent believe HR is prepared to manage AI's impact on the workplace. And when it comes to data responsibility, more than 50 percent of organizations believe HR – not IT, managers, or leadership – should be held accountable if the HR data grounding AI isn't accurate or consistent.

Wettemann stated,“Historically, lack of resources and executive sponsorship are why skills data efforts fail. When bad data is being used to ground AI-driven recommendations about the workforce, and senior leadership isn't seen as accountable, that becomes a real problem.”

Not surprisingly, Valoir's research found that HR applied AI first in the areas where it was perceived to have the greatest potential benefit: recruiting, followed by learning and development, core HR, and performance management, respectively. Ironically, the areas with the greatest perceived benefit as of this writing are the ones that are least dependent on complete, consistent, and correct data to ground AI effectively.

The full report can be downloaded on a complimentary basis here: publishedresearch/is-hr-ready-for-ai.

About Valoir

Valoir is a technology analyst firm providing research and advisory services with a focus on the value technology delivers. With deep expertise in CRM, HCM, customer and employee experience, enterprise applications, and AI, Valoir helps clients understand and maximize the value of technology. For more information, contact Valoir at .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Kate Achille The Devon Group for Valoir...