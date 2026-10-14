Northwest Intersects 31.4 Metres Of 0.92% Copper And 1.08 G/T Gold (2.11% Cueq) At Kwanika In The Pit Zone From 78 Metres

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Strong near-surface gold-copper mineralization intersected in the high-grade Pit Zone

Higher-grade mineralization extended approximately 25 to 50 metres up-dip to the overburden contact Continue to reduce drill hole spacing to 50 metres to support upgrading of mineral resources

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Copper Corp. (“NorthWest” or the“Company”) (TSX-V: NWST) is pleased to report results from three additional drill holes completed in the Pit Zone at the Company's 100% owned Kwanika project in British Columbia. The holes form part of NorthWest's 40-hole, 12,000 metre drill program and targeted the northern end of the Pit Zone to extend mineralization and reduce drill hole spacing to support increased confidence in the mineral resource. The results demonstrate gold-copper mineralization at the northern end of the Pit Zone, highlighted by hole K-26-306, which intersected 31.4 metres grading 0.92% copper, 1.08 g/t gold (2.11% copper equivalent (“CuEq”)) and 39.0 metres grading 0.64% copper, 0.35 g/t gold (1.04% copper equivalent (“CuEq”)), and hole K-26-326 which intersected 16.6 metres grading 0.66% copper and 0.47 g/t gold (1.20% CuEq). The holes achieved incremental extensions to multiple mineralized trends that could expand mineral resources in this area while reducing drill hole spacing to approximately 50 metres to support potential upgrading of mineral resources in the high-grade Pit Zone. Pit Zone Drill Hole Highlights: K-26-306: 31.4 metres of 0.92% Cu and 1.08 g/t Au (2.11% CuEq) from 78.0 metres

K-26-306: 39.0 metres of 0.64% Cu and 0.35 g/t Au (1.04% CuEq) from 39.0 metres

K-26-326: 16.6 metres of 0.66% Cu and 0.47 g/t Au (1.20% CuEq) from 58.9 metres Paul Olmsted, CEO of NorthWest stated:“These results continue to demonstrate the strength of the high-grade Pit Zone, with strong copper-gold grades and mineralization extending up-dip toward the overburden contact, with the potential to improve the current open pit mineral resource. This is our third release of results from the 2026 drill program, and each fence of holes reported from the North Pit Extension, Western and Pit Zones has delivered results that support our objective of expanding and upgrading mineral resources at Kwanika.” 2026 Kwanika Exploration Program With the three holes reported in this release, the Company has now reported results from 11 holes of the approximately 40-hole, 12,000 metre drill program at Kwanika. Collar locations for the holes of the 2026 drill program are presented in Figure 1, along with the location of the cross section (6156340N) containing the holes reported in this release. Figure 1: Kwanika Central 2026 drill hole location map





Geoff Chinn, VP Business Development and Exploration added:“The three holes on Section 6156340N succeeded in incrementally expanding mineralized areas while reducing drill hole spacing to about 50 metres. On the west side of the cross section, mineralized Units 8 and 10 were extended up-dip 25 to 50 metres to the till contact, while on the east side, Units 5 and 11 were extended about 25 metres to the east. Extending mineralization in both directions while improving geological and grade continuity is encouraging as we work to expand the higher-grade Pit Zone while also reducing drill hole spacing to improve confidence in the mineral resource.” Kwanika Exploration Drill Hole Summaries Results for three drill holes are presented on cross-section 6156340 N (Figure 2) with mineralized intersections listed in Table 1 and collar locations provided in Table 2. The cross-section is in the middle of the high-grade Pit Zone. The holes were designed to extend mineralization eastward and up-dip to the west to improve geological and grade continuity and reduce drill hole spacing to approximately 50 metres. A summary of the geological aspects of holes K-26-306, K-26-309 and K-26-326 drilled are presented below. Figure 2: Cross-Section 6156340 N showing 2026 drill results





Pit Zone Hole K-26-306 was drilled with NQ core and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 275° azimuth at a -60° dip to a depth of 120 metres. After 33 metres of overburden the hole intersected a mineralized rubbly fault zone to 45 metres then a dominantly copper mineralized orange and dark green mottled fractured monzonite with irregular and brecciated quartz veining correlated with Unit 11 continues to 78 metres (Comp 1). Rock is similar but colour changes to light beige with gold dominant mineralization correlated to Unit 5 to 107 metres (Comp 2) followed by more copper dominant mineralization to 120 metres (Comp 3). Hole K-26-309 was drilled with NQ and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 270° azimuth at a -60° dip to a depth of 201 metres. After 31 metres of overburden the hole intersected a dark grey and orange monzodiorite with alternating propylitic and potassic alteration to 91 metres then dark green-grey dykes to 124 metres including an unmineralized 14 metre calcite-quartz vein system starting at 94 metres indicative of large quartz filled open spaces hosted in green dykes and monzodiorite breccias with veins thickness up to 1 metre. From 124 metres fractures and alteration intensify including sericite-pyrite alteration associated with local shear zones in a monzodiorite and dyke sequence where dykes are less intensely fractured and carry propylitic, potassic and locally sericite alteration. No significant mineralization was intersected with only one short interval reported between 71 and 73 metres (Comp 4) indicating the eastern limit of the deposit. Hole K-26-326 was drilled with NQ core and sampled on 2-metre intervals from half sawn core and drilled on 270° azimuth at a -50° dip to a depth of 201 metres. After 42 metres of overburden the hole intersected a sequence of weakly mineralized dark green to orange fractured monzodiorite that crosscut by less fractured altered dykes to 193 metres. A mineralized interval associated with irregular quartz vein stockwork was intersected between 42 and 50 metres (Comp 5). A second wider mineralized interval associated with irregular quartz vein stockwork was intersected between 59 and 123 metres (Comp 6), with mineralization separated by a potassic altered dyke between 76 and 84 metres (Comps 7 and 8). A third mineralized interval associated with irregular quartz stockwork and sericite-chlorite alteration was intersected between 159 and 187 metres (Comp 9). At 193 metres potassic altered diorite was intersected followed by a potassic dyke at 199 m to the end of the hole. Section Summary: The 2026 drilling on Section 6156340 N incrementally extended and upgraded geological and grade continuity in the Pit Zone and reduced hole spacing to about 50 metres. Hole K-26-306 increased the width of higher-grade gold Unit 5 by about 20 metres and expanded the copper dominant Unit 11 about 25 metres to the east. Hole K-26-309 extended Unit 8 down-dip and limits further east extensions. Hole K-26-326 extended higher-grade gold Unit 10 and lower grade Unit 8 about 25 metres up-dip to the overburden contact. Table 1: Drill Results in this News Release 1 2

Comp Hole From To Length Area Cu Au Ag Pd CuEq True Width Mineralized # (m) (m) (m) (%) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) (%) Est. (m) Unit 1 K-26-306 39.0 78.0 39.0 Pit 0.64 0.35 1.86 0.00 1.04 31.9 Higher-Grade Cu 11 2 K-26-306 78.0 109.4 31.4 Pit 0.92 1.08 2.62 0.03 2.11 25.7 Higher-Grade Au 5 3 K-26-306 109.4 120.0 10.6 Pit 0.61 0.22 1.87 0.00 0.87 8.7 Higher-Grade Cu 11 4 K-26-309 70.6 73.2 2.7 Pit 0.29 0.21 2.28 0.00 0.53 2.0 Lower-Grade Cu 8 5 K-26-326 41.5 50.0 8.5 Pit 0.37 0.21 0.63 0.00 0.60 7.7 Lower-Grade Cu 8 6 K-26-326 58.9 123.0 64.1 Pit 0.38 0.20 1.04 0.00 0.61 58.1 7 Including 58.9 75.5 16.6 Pit 0.66 0.47 1.98 0.00 1.20 15.0 Higher-Grade Au 10 8 And 84.0 123.0 39.0 Pit 0.34 0.13 0.78 0.00 0.48 35.3 Lower-Grade Cu 8 9 K-26-326 158.7 187.3 28.7 Pit 0.38 0.14 0.82 0.01 0.55 26.0 Lower-Grade Cu 8

Table 2: Drill Collar Information 3

Hole Collar X Collar Y Collar Z Collar Azimuth Collar Dip Final Length Core Size K-26-306 351646 6156314 989 275 -60 120 NQ K-26-309 351702 6156357 1004 270 -60 201 NQ K-26-326 351547 6156362 1007 270 -50 201 NQ

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling at Kwanika in 2026 was designed and supervised by NorthWest and implemented by InData Geoscience with assay QA/QC checks by Explore Geosolutions. Samples were collected, tracked and an external QA/QC program was implemented using coarse blanks and certified prepared blanks and standards to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (“Actlabs”) in Kamloops, BC. The laboratory's internal quality control system complies with global certifications for quality ISO 17025. Drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of Actlabs multi-element 1F2 analysis for low level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES) and the 8-4 Acid ICP-OES analysis for higher level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES with automatic over limits for base metals and silver). Gold, platinum and palladium assaying was completed with 1C-OES method, using a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish analysis. In addition, about 5% of the sample pulps are re-assayed at a secondary laboratory to confirm reproducibility and check for bias.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About NorthWest:

NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in an established mining jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. The Company is committed to responsible mineral exploration, working collaboratively with First Nations to help ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .

On Behalf of NorthWest

“Paul Olmsted”

CEO, NorthWest Copper

For further information, please contact:

416-457-3333

...

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest's exploration property interests; the Company's ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company's goals for 2025; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest's expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at ).

Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

1 Estimated true widths based on collar azimuth and dip and the average dip of the mineralized zone

2 CuEq assumes metal prices of $3,100/oz gold, $4.50/lb copper, $36/oz silver and $1,100/oz palladium metal recoveries of 96% gold, 90% copper, 96% silver, 0% palladium and calculated as follows: Cu +100* ( (Au /31.1035 * Au Price * Au Rec) / (Cu Price * 2204.62 * Cu Rec) + (Ag /31.1035 * Ag Price * Ag Rec) / (Cu Price*2204.62 * Cu Rec) + (Pd /31.1035 * Pd Price * Pd Rec) / (Cu Price*2204.62 * Cu Rec))

3 Collar coordinates reference UTM Zone 10N NAD83.

Infographics accompanying this announcement are available at