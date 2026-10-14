Seyond To Showcase Live Lidar Operational Twin Demo At Dell Technologies And NVIDIA Booth At Smart City Expo World Congress 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joint demonstration will highlight how LiDAR sensing, computing and AI can support smarter operations across cities and shared spaces









SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seyond, a global provider of LiDAR technology, will collaborate with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA on a live operational twin demonstration at Smart City Expo World Congress 2026. Presented at the Dell Technologies and NVIDIA booth, Stand 131, the joint exhibition demonstration will highlight the role of real-time spatial intelligence in smarter city and facility operations. The event takes place November 3–5 at Fira Barcelona Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

Using three wide-field-of-view Robin W sensors and one fully solid-state Hummingbird D1R sensor with an ultra-wide field of view, Seyond will transform the booth into a working demonstration of an operational twin, a digital representation updated with live information from a physical space. Attendees will experience firsthand how 3D sensing connects visitor activity with a continuously updated operational view.

By collaborating with Dell Technologies and NVIDIA for this Barcelona showcase, Seyond will highlight how LiDAR sensing can work alongside computing and AI technologies to turn physical activity into actionable insight. The demo will bring these complementary capabilities into an everyday setting where people moving through a shared space and illustrate their potential to support flexible operational twins across smart cities, buildings, and public venues.

Turning Visitor Movement into Operational Insight

Understanding how people move through a space can help operators make more informed decisions about its use. Visitor counts and traffic-flow patterns provide a foundation for evaluating circulation, identifying busy periods, and planning how a space should operate.

Seyond's demo will bring this concept into a setting attendees can experience directly. As visitors move through the booth, the four-sensor setup will generate live 3D spatial data to measure traffic flow. The demonstration will show how activity on the exhibition floor becomes useful operational information, illustrating the direct connection between a physical environment and its digital representation.

Importantly, Seyond LiDAR supports anonymous, PII-compliant privacy crowd tracking by generating 3D geometric point clouds without capturing identifiable facial images or relying on facial recognition. This enables operators to analyze how a space is utilized without compromising individual privacy.

A Live Spatially Aware View of Smart Cities and Spaces

The technology showcased on the booth floor scales directly to address broader urban and commercial environments. An operational twin provides a live, spatially aware view of a city or space by combining LiDAR, video analytics, IoT, and operational data. Bringing these sources together helps teams detect issues early, understand what is happening, and take informed action, all from a single, unified view.

The approach extends from city streets and public squares to airports, retail spaces, campuses, and event venues. LiDAR contributes high-precision spatial measurements that help systems understand the location and movement of people and objects. Combined with other data sources and AI-assisted analytics, these insights help teams identify potential incidents earlier and respond with a clearer situational overview.

For mobility, a clearer understanding of vehicle and pedestrian flow can inform traffic management, congestion reduction, and transit planning. Within buildings and shared spaces, insights into movement and crowding help operators manage circulation, eliminate bottlenecks, and elevate visitor experiences.

When connected with environmental, energy, and resource-use information, an operational twin also supports more sustainable operations. Bringing these inputs into a shared dashboard helps city departments and facility teams coordinate their work and make better-informed decisions.

“An operational twin gives teams a real-time understanding of their environment, helping them interpret what's happening and determine the best course of action,” said Randy Lack, Director of Sales, Stationary Market at Seyond.“At Smart City Expo World Congress 2026, our demo will show how measuring movement in a shared space provides a foundation for safer, more efficient operations across cities and smart spaces.”

Visitors are invited to experience Seyond's live demo at the Dell Technologies and NVIDIA booth, Stand 131, during Smart City Expo World Congress 2026.

About Seyond

Seyond is a global provider of advanced LiDAR solutions for automotive, robotics, and intelligent infrastructure applications. Focused on performance, reliability, and scalability, Seyond's LiDAR technologies enable real-world autonomy across diverse operating environments. The company is committed to accelerating the adoption of safe, intelligent, and connected systems through next-generation 3D sensing.

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