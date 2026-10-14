Climb Adds Netwrix To Its Security Portfolio, Bringing Data And Identity Security To Vars And Msps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EATONTOWN, N.J., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), today announced a distribution agreement with Netwrix, a global data and identity security company trusted by more than 13,000 organizations. The agreement gives Climb's VARs and MSPs access to Netwrix solutions, including the 1SecureTM platform, so they can help customers protect sensitive data and control who can access it across hybrid and AI-driven environments.

Security is one of Climb's core focus areas, and organizations are under growing pressure to protect sensitive data and control access to it as they bring AI into hybrid environments. Adding Netwrix's data and identity security solutions helps Climb's partners innovate faster, build new revenue streams, and champion best-of-breed solutions for their customers.

Netwrix helps organizations see exactly who and what can access their sensitive data and manage that access. Through the agreement, Climb's network of VARs and MSPs in North America can now source and resell Netwrix solutions, backed by the quoting, financing and channel support Climb is known for, making it easier for customers to evaluate, purchase and deploy Netwrix's solutions. Netwrix is seeing more customers ask where their sensitive data lives and who can access it, especially as AI tools and agents are granted access to more of it. This partnership gives Netwrix a broader path to reach those customers through partners who deliver solutions built to scale.

“Every customer we can't reach directly is a customer whose data and identities stay exposed a little longer. Climb's network of VARs and MSPs gives us a fast, proven way to get Netwrix in front of more of those organizations, which is exactly what our mission calls for," said Britt Norwood, CRO at Netwrix. "Climb has built a reputation for making it easy for partners to bring new technology to their customers, and we're excited to be part of that community.”

"Security has always been core to our line card, and Netwrix strengthens that with a focus our partners are asking for: knowing where sensitive data lives and controlling who can get to it. It's a natural fit alongside the rest of our security portfolio, and it gives our partners another way to help their customers move forward with AI and hybrid environments without losing control of their data," said Dale Foster, CEO at Climb. "Netwrix has a strong reputation in the market, and we're glad to welcome them to Climb."

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at ...

About Climb

Climb is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. Climb is committed to transforming distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit , call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

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About Netwrix

Netwrix's vision is to create a world where every organization has secured its data and identities. The 1SecureTM platform unifies identity and data security to provide complete visibility into where data lives, who can access it, and how it's governed. With Netwrix, security teams strengthen data protection, safeguard identities, and stay ahead of evolving threats. Today, more than 13,000 customers, including nearly 25% of the Fortune 500, rely on Netwrix solutions across hybrid and AI-driven environments. With a 95% customer satisfaction rating, Netwrix offers flexible delivery models that are quick to deploy, easy to use, and built to scale for organizations of all sizes. For more information visit .

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Netwrix

Natalie Reina, Director of Public Relations

956-878-9176

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