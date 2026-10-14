Alpha Compute Signs Binding GPU Contract, Leasing ALPHA-03 Cluster Under Four-Year, $81.7 Million Agreement In Its Missouri Superintelligence Factory

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Billion-dollar AI compute marketplace takes ALPHA-03 cluster's 592 liquid-cooled NVIDIA B300 GPUs, prepaying 25%, $20.2 million

New York, NY, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) ("Alpha Compute" or the "Company"), a pioneering technology leader in Sovereign Superintelligence, today announced that it has signed a binding contract with a billion-dollar AI compute marketplace for a four-year, $81.7 million AI compute agreement. The agreement covers all 592 liquid-cooled NVIDIA B300 GPUs of the Company's ALPHA-03 cluster in Missouri, USA with delivery targeted by early Q1 2027. The customer has paid a $1.0 million data center booking deposit.

The customer is a venture-backed AI compute marketplace. According to the client, it was valued at more than $1 billion in a recent funding round and serves more than 100 AI customers.

Under the contract, the customer has committed to the cluster for an initial term of 48 months, with fees payable whether or not it uses the capacity. The agreement is worth approximately $20.2 million a year in recurring revenue. The customer has agreed to pay 25% of the contract value, or $20.2 million, in advance, with 20%, or $16.1 million, due at signing and 5% due on delivery.

ALPHA-03 will run in Missouri, USA under an agreement the Company has signed for 1.3 megawatts of liquid-cooled data center capacity. The cluster adds 16 hot-spare GPUs to the 576 covered by the agreement. ALPHA-03 is the Company's first contracted GPU cluster in the United States, following ALPHA-01 in Canada and ALPHA-02 in Sweden.

"A venture-backed AI compute marketplace has signed a binding four-year contract for all of ALPHA-03 and paid a deposit," said Brittany Kaiser, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha Compute. "ALPHA-03 will be the largest contract so far, as we grow this business globally."

"ALPHA-03 will dedicate 592 liquid-cooled B300 GPUs to one customer for four years," said Yury Mitin, Chief Business Development Officer of Alpha Compute. "The 25% advance will equal a full year of fees," he added.

TRANSACTION HIGHLIGHTS

- Agreement: Binding contract signed October 9, 2026

- Customer: A venture-backed AI compute marketplace valued at more than $1 billion

- Initial term: 48 months from delivery date

- Total Contract Value (TCV): $81,732,160

- Annual recurring revenue: $20,183,040

- Advance payments: $21,183,040, or 25% of TCV

- GPUs: 576 NVIDIA B300 GPUs, liquid-cooled, plus 16 hot spares, totalling 592 GPUs

- Data center: Missouri, USA, 1.3 MW of liquid-cooled capacity under a signed agreement

- Delivery: Early Q1 2027

- Funding: Customer advance payments and asset-level, non-recourse GPU financing

About Alpha Compute Corp.

Alpha Compute Corp. (Nasdaq: ALP) is a vertically integrated technology company delivering Sovereign Superintelligence. Alpha Compute's mission is to empower clients, subsidiaries, and partners across critical sectors, including finance, defense, intelligence, and media with the essential framework required for secure, confidential computing environments. Alpha Compute operates globally with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Amsterdam, and Toronto. Alpha Compute is a founding partner of the Right2Compute Coalition.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those preceded by, followed by, or incorporating words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "plans," "may," "will," "potential," "continues," or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the signing and terms of the definitive Master Services Agreement; receipt of the advance payments; the targeted delivery and start of service of the ALPHA-03 cluster; revenue expected under the definitive agreement; the cost and financing of the ALPHA-03 build; and the Company's broader expansion and operating strategy.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the risk that the definitive agreement is not signed, or is signed on different terms; delays in hardware supply, liquid-cooling equipment, installation, network commissioning, or acceptance testing; the customer's termination and other rights; the Company's reliance on a single customer for the ALPHA-03 cluster and that customer's ability to pay; the availability and terms of financing, including any issuance of equity; reliance on third-party suppliers and data center operators; changes in demand for AI computing; regulatory developments; and general economic and market conditions. A more complete discussion of these risks is set forth under "Item 3 - Key Information - Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2026, as amended, and in its subsequent reports on Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them publicly, except as required by law.

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