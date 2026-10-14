Yukon Metals Confirms New Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Porphyry-Style System At Viper Prospect, AZ Project
|Hole
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Cu %
|Au g/t
|Mo ppm
|AZ26-006
|292.0
|299.5
|7.5
|0.07
|0.04
|9
|AZ26-007
|465.9
|466.5
|0.6
|0.20
|0.16
|231
|and
|471.4
|472.0
|0.6
|0.01
|0.00
|423
|and
|476.8
|477.3
|0.5
|0.42
|0.39
|13
|and
|515.0
|516.5
|1.5
|0.09
|0.10
|376
|and
|587.1
|587.9
|0.8
|0.03
|0.12
|685
|and
|590.3
|594.7
|4.4
|0.11
|0.24
|68
|including
|590.3
|591.2
|0.9
|0.16
|0.92
|215
|AZ26-008
|144.2
|145.1
|0.9
|0.16
|0.04
|347
|and
|255.5
|257.0
|1.6
|0.01
|1.32
|14
|and
|471.6
|475.1
|3.5
|0.07
|0.06
|4
|and
|633.3
|633.9
|0.6
|1.85
|1.97
|110
|and
|707.0
|716.2
|9.2
|0.09
|0.11
|5
|including
|711.9
|712.5
|0.6
|0.43
|0.28
|6
|and
|736.0
|736.8
|0.8
|0.50
|0.40
|11
Notes: Reported intervals are down-hole lengths; true widths are unknown. Cu=copper; Au=gold, Mo=molybdenum; ppm=parts per million. Results pending for AZ26-007 from 396.5 to 462.3 m.
Table 2- 2026 AZ Drilling collar information, NAD83 UTM Zone 7
|Hole
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
| Total Depth
(m)
|AZ26-006
|512172
|6874763
|1402
|40
|-65
|470
|AZ26-007
|512411
|6875107
|1352
|220
|-65
|617
|AZ26-008
|512142
|6874598
|1439
|40
|-65
|861
Target Extension and Geochemistry
Surface mapping and prospecting have extended the prospective intrusive and alteration corridor to the east-southeast of the current drill area. This trend follows the dominant structural fabric identified through 2025 structural mapping and oriented-core measurements and is associated with anomalous copper-gold-molybdenum and associated pathfinder soil geochemistry. The same corridor coincides with a pronounced break in the drone magnetic data. The magnetic high may reflect enhancement of primary igneous magnetite by secondary vein-hosted and replacement magnetite associated with calc-potassic alteration, while the adjoining magnetic low may reflect magnetite destruction related to later hydrothermal alteration.
Additional mineralogy work, petrography, and whole rock geochemistry are underway and will be integrated with the geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets to further refine follow-up targets.
QA/QC
All diamond drill core from the 2026 program at AZ was logged, photographed, and sawn in half using a diamond blade core saw. One half of the core was submitted for geochemical analysis, while the other half was retained in secure storage for reference. Sampling intervals were determined based on geological boundaries and typically ranged 0.3-1.5 metres. Control samples comprised approximately 10% of all samples submitted, including certified reference standards, analytical blanks, field duplicates, and preparation duplicates.
Quality Assurance/Quality Control results were reviewed in real time, and all data has been verified as meeting acceptable thresholds for accuracy, precision, and contamination before inclusion in this news release.
Drill core samples were sent to SGS Canada Inc. (“SGS”) for sample preparation and analysis in Burnaby, British Columbia. Samples were prepared by crush to 75% passing 2mm, 250g split pulverised better than 85% passing 75 microns (PRP89). Pulp samples were analysed for 40 elements by four acid digestion and ICP-AES/ICP-MS (GE_ICP40Q12). All samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay and Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy with a 50g nominal sample weight (GE_FAA50V5). Overlimit gold values, >10 g/t Au, were analyzed with fire assay with gravimetric finish (GO_FAG50V). Samples were then sent to SGS's Lakefield facility for portable near-infrared scanning of the coarse crush split to characterize alteration mineralogy.
About Yukon Metals Corp.
Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold Corp.'s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial tungsten, gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Board of Directors and Management team across technical and finance disciplines.
Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing stakeholder value. The Company's strategy centers around inclusivity and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, its ventures.
The Yukon
The Yukon Territory is an underexplored and minerally endowed district with a mining history dating back to the Klondike Gold Rush of 1898. With a progressive permitting regime, geopolitical stability and supportive government, it is well positioned to foster the next generation of mines. The Yukon is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold Corp.'s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon's potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF YUKON METALS CORP.
“Jim Coates”
Jim Coates, CEO
Email: ...
For additional information, please contact:
Lindsay Wilson
VP, Investor Relations & Communications
Email: ...
Phone: 1 (778) 996-2192
CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information regarding the interpretation and geological significance of the 2026 drilling results at the Viper Prospect, the interpretation of porphyry-style alteration and copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization, the potential significance of increasing copper values with depth and the significance of the discovery of a copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry-style hydrothermal system, the interpretation that current drilling may have tested the upper levels or margins of the system rather than its centre, the potential significance of the east-southeast target corridor identified through geological mapping, soil geochemistry, magnetic data and induced polarization, the integration of drilling results with pending mineralogy, petrography and other geological, geochemical and geophysical datasets,to refine follow-up targets, the potential to refine and prioritize future drill targets at Viper, and the Company's future exploration plans and intentions, including at Viper and the AZ Project. Wherever possible, words such as“may”,“will”,“should”,“could”,“expect”,“plan”,“intend”,“target”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“predict” or“potential”, or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof.
Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Viper, the AZ Project and other properties not being prospective copper-rich, gold-rich or silver-rich geological systems; rock samples analysed not being representative of overall mineralization; the required assumptions of completed mapping, prospecting, geochemistry and drilling programs; not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.
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