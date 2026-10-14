Marovi Opens Its Evaluation Intelligence Engine To Executives Exploring Their Next Move

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invitation-Only Portal Gives Senior Leaders Access to Recruiter-Grade Intelligence to Uncover Role Fit Perceptions and Identify Hidden Experience Gaps

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marovi, an evaluation intelligence platform for executive hiring, today announced the launch of the Executive Candidate Portal, an exclusive invite-only platform for Director-level leaders and above. For the first time ever, executives exploring new opportunities can receive real-time, recruiter-grade evaluation of their fit, alignment, and potential gaps against a role, level, or company sector.

Critical executive hiring decisions depend on the information available to them. Candidates often guess what matters to recruiters, and recruiters work from publicly available information, which can leave relevant experience unseen. The portal gives executives behind-the-scenes access to which details matter for a role and how to present them, so hiring teams gain the context they need.

Built By Experts

“Long-term relationships – especially on the executive leadership and board level – are built on a foundation of trust, and trust starts with accurate information moving both ways,” said Matt Mooney, co-founder of Marovi.“Having this level of radical transparency in terms of what a company expects in a candidate helps set expectations early on in the recruiting process.”

The portal applies Marovi's Evaluation Intelligence, built on 40 years of executive search expertise and leveraged by talent teams at Marriott International, Finastra, and Total Safety. It is intended for experienced executives who want to see their potential through an executive recruiter's lens.

How It Works

Starting with a public profile, it evaluates a leader's experience as a recruiter would in initial research, measuring quality, frequency, relevancy, and recency against defined role criteria. Members receive a written explanation of their fit. Gaps are flagged so the candidate can provide additional details, and the evaluation suggests how to position their experience and prepare for conversations. A first evaluation is complimentary, and paid options add deeper comparisons against other candidates and recommendations on the types of roles their experience fits.

Marovi tested the portal with executives and hiring leaders for a year before opening it.

“As an early beta tester for Marovi, I was also navigating my next leadership role,” said Jennifer Davis, CEO of Bastazo.“Its evaluation of my career gave me the outside perspective I needed on whether my skills would extend across industry segments. The areas it highlighted as my strengths and risks helped me navigate conversations and ask questions proactively.”

Unlocking The Black Box

“Marovi has opened the proverbial black box of executive recruiting,” said Matt Mooney, co-founder of Marovi.“For years, candidates have been tightly judged with little to no feedback when things didn't move forward. Not only does our portal provide information that has never been available before, it also makes actionable profile recommendations and shares executive recruiting coaching suggestions.”

For executive recruiting teams, the same robust portal adds candidate context that public profiles and keyword matching do not capture. Members can opt in to be seen by hiring teams, and each is evaluated against defined criteria, enabling recruiters to assess senior leaders earlier in their initial research with evidence-based details. Marovi aims to build the largest network of qualified senior leaders available to hiring teams, one grounded in evaluated experience and not indexed profiles.

Julie Block, Chief People Officer of Quantix, a leading supply chain services company, observed,“Marovi's new candidate evaluation portal provides executive leaders the insight they need to position themselves in the market, while also giving hiring companies a deeper, more contextual view of a candidate's experiences.”

Senior leaders at the Director level and above can request access at candidates/.

More About Marovi

Designed by industry experts, Marovi combines elite recruiter judgment with proprietary technology that maps, evaluates, and presents evidence-based talent intelligence for executive hiring. Marovi's solutions assess candidates and companies against multi-source data and merge internal and external talent into one complete view at scale, with the reasoning and research behind every recommendation.

The same Evaluation Intelligence engine serves both hiring teams and executive candidates. Hiring teams across enterprises and the private equity sector leverage Marovi through platform access, research projects, full executive search, and custom builds to evaluate candidates with greater clarity. Executives exploring their next career move use Marovi's Executive Candidate Portal to assess their own experience and fit for a role. Marovi was recently named an HR Tech Innovation to Watch by Mercer. Learn more at marovi.io.

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