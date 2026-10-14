Outsolve Releases New Report Examining The Surge In I-9 Enforcement And Its Impact On Employers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) METAIRIE, La., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OutSolve, a leading provider of HR Compliance as a Service solutions, announced the release of its latest research report, "I-9 Enforcement and Workforce Compliance: The New Reality for Employers." The report examines how intensified immigration enforcement under the Trump administration has transformed Form I-9 compliance from a routine onboarding task into a critical, cross-functional business need with increased risk requiring executive-level attention.

The report finds that ICE Notices of Inspection have increased by as much as tenfold since early 2025, marking a high level of worksite enforcement activity. It also details how reclassified Form I-9 errors, expanding state-level E-Verify mandates, and new interagency data-sharing arrangements are reshaping the compliance landscape for employers across every industry, with agriculture, construction, hospitality, manufacturing, staffing, and healthcare facing disproportionate risk.

"The question isn't whether enforcement activity will increase – it already has," said Desiree Throckmorton, vice president of I-9 Operations at OutSolve. "Organizations need to determine if they have the I-9 governance structure, technology infrastructure, and operational discipline to withstand ICE scrutiny."

The report provides HR, legal, and executive leaders with a detailed look at the regulatory and operational developments of the past 18 months, along with practical recommendations for building continuous I-9 compliance programs, preparing for ICE inspections, and integrating workforce authorization monitoring into broader business planning.

The report also provides practical recommendations for C-suite leaders, HR professionals, and compliance teams, along with a summary of current civil monetary penalties and a state-by-state breakdown of E-Verify mandates. It is intended to help organizations of every size assess their readiness and take proactive steps to reduce risk.

To help organizations put these findings into action, OutSolve has expert I-9 consultants available to discuss the report's findings, answer questions, and provide guidance tailored to specific industries and compliance challenges.

The full report is available for download here.

ABOUT OUTSOLVE

OutSolve is built on a simple promise: make compliance certain, outcomes reliable, and the process seamless. Since its founding over 25 years ago, OutSolve's journey has been driven by a vision to simplify and strengthen compliance for organizations of all sizes. Over the years, the company has evolved into an HR Compliance as a Service company, expanding its capabilities through strategic acquisitions. Each addition to the OutSolve family has enabled the organization to deliver more robust solutions-ensuring clients stay ahead of changing regulations and workforce needs.

OutSolve's proprietary framework, the OutSolve Wheel, represents a holistic, interconnected approach to its HR Compliance as a Service delivery. The company provides expert guidance across key HR compliance touchpoints by combining exceptional support with intuitive technology. Each segment on the OutSolve Wheel addresses a critical compliance need, from I-9 verification and labor law posters to compensation analysis and workforce reporting. This consultant-led, tech-enabled model ensures every requirement is met with accuracy and speed, allowing HR teams to focus on people, not regulations.

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