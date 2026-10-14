Why Today's Affordability Crisis Has Become A Workplace Challenge - New Kashable White Paper

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Hidden Financial Wellness Gap Employers Can No Longer Ignore

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employees can do everything "right" in their financial journey and still find that one unexpected expense can threaten the stability they've worked hard to build.

A new report from Kashable, a mission-driven fintech platform Redefining Credit for Working AmericansTM, examines a growing blind spot in employee financial wellness: employers have invested heavily in helping employees prepare for tomorrow, but many workers still lack the financial flexibility to manage what happens today.

The Affordability Trap: When Today's Financial Pressure Threatens Tomorrow's Financial Security explores how rising costs for housing, utilities, childcare, healthcare, food and other essentials are colliding with limited emergency savings - and why the consequences increasingly follow employees into the workplace.

A car repair can become an attendance problem. An unaffordable medical expense can lead to delayed care. A short-term cash shortfall can lead an employee to borrow against retirement savings or take on higher-cost debt.

Financial insecurity doesn't stay at home. It shows up at work. Research cited in the report finds that 83% of HR professionals say employees' financial challenges negatively affect work performance, while financially stressed employees are twice as likely to seek other employment.

“Financial wellness has traditionally focused on helping employees plan, save and prepare for the future. Those things remain incredibly important. But knowledge doesn't create liquidity,” said Kashable Co-Founder and Co-CEO Einat Steklov.“When an employee needs to fix the car today, pay a medical bill today or manage an unexpected expense today, they need a responsible way to act. That is the gap employers need to be thinking about.”

The report challenges employers to consider a broader definition of financial wellness: one that helps employees protect the financial progress they've already made when life doesn't go according to plan. As the report notes, even employees who budget, save and participate in retirement plans can experience a cash-flow gap when an unexpected expense arrives.

Download The Affordability Trap to explore the hidden financial wellness gap and what it means for employers and their workforce.

About Kashable

Kashable is a financial technology company that provides access to Socially Responsible Credit® and financial wellness solutions for employees, offered as a voluntary benefit. Kashable's platform is available to over 4 million employees across hundreds of large employers nationwide. Founded in 2013, Kashable leverages innovative technology to improve the financial well-being of working Americans with a commitment to both reliability and affordability. Kashable offers a fast, responsible alternative for employees who may otherwise turn to borrowing from retirement plans, high-interest credit cards, or other high-cost options to bridge short-term gaps in their finances, creating a path to greater financial security. For more information, visit Kashable.com.

Media contact:

Jeanne Achille

The Devon Group for Kashable

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