Guns Dealer Network Sales Surge Nationwide Heading Into The Holiday Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Online Retailer Unites Manufacturers and Local Dealers, Driving over 50% Year-Over-Year Growth With New Technology On Its Way.

Burnsville, MN, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Local gun shops nationwide continue to see record-breaking growth by partnering with Guns.com. While the broader firearms market experiences a downturn, Guns.com's Dealer Network has seen more than a 50% year-over-year increase in firearm and suppressor sales heading into the holiday shopping season.

Guns.com's dealer-first approach continues to help drive revenue for local gun shops, with the vast majority of its 2026 sales lifting small businesses across the country. Guns.com is a revenue engine for a growing network of more than 2,000 licensed firearm dealers and pawnbrokers and quickly connects brick-and-mortar retail businesses with millions of customers nationwide. Guns.com helps manufacturers keep their commitment to support their stocking dealers with its industry-leading“Buy Now” technology that seamlessly connects manufacturer web sales directly to in-stock and available dealer products for fulfillment.

“Local gun shops are the backbone of this industry, and their success is our success,” says Guns.com Director of Business Development, Jeff Tesch. “Another dimension we have seen become a boon for our dealers is our new Auctions platform, which provides dealers an effective way to sell used firearms. As their partner, we help their business reach more customers, move inventory faster, and operate more efficiently than ever before.”

New Tech Coming Soon

Guns.com recently announced its new proprietary intelligent technology platform that will power the next generation of ecommerce tools for industry partners and customers. Built specifically for the firearm industry and fueled by comprehensive firearm product data, historical sales data trends, and ecommerce expertise, the platform represents the most significant technology advancement for Guns.com since the launch of its ecommerce marketplace in 2018.

Dealers will soon be able to create high-quality used firearm listings with just a few clicks on a phone or tablet, reducing the time to list a product to seconds. The new technology will automate firearm identification, product information, search-optimized descriptions, enhanced photo editing, and listing integration with the Guns.com marketplace.

It will be available at no cost to all brick-and-mortar gun shops and pawnbrokers in the Guns.com Dealer Network, and more details will be shared with dealers in the coming months.

If you are a storefront dealer looking to elevate your online sales presence, please contact the Guns.com Business Development team at ....



###

About Guns.com:

Guns.com is the ultimate destination for gun owners, revolutionizing the online firearms retail experience since 2011. With a commitment to unwavering integrity, relentless innovation, and exceptional customer service, they deliver the best shopping experience in the firearm industry while championing the 2A lifestyle through industry-leading content, reviews, and community engagement. A growing network of over 2,000 local brick-and-mortar dealers powers an extensive collection of over 300,000 new and Certified Used firearms, the new Auctions platform, and a vast selection of suppressors, ammo, gear, and more. Experience why Guns.com stands unrivaled as the premier online marketplace for millions of gun owners nationwide.

Attachment

Guns.com Dealer Network

CONTACT: Dave Conlan Guns.com 5188377188...