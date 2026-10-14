Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

DMC Global To Report Third Quarter Financial Results On October 27, 2026


Date: 2026-10-14 07:01:42

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the stock market closes on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. Management will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the results.

The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-5783 (or +1-201-689-8782 for international callers).

A live webcast of the conference call will be available at:

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of DMC's website for six months.

About DMC Global
DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC's businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol“BOOM.” For more information, visit: cglobal.com.

CONTACT:
Geoff High
Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924


MENAFN14102026004107003653ID1111806982


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search