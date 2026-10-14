DMC Global To Report Third Quarter Financial Results On October 27, 2026
The conference call will begin at 5 p.m. Eastern (3 p.m. Mountain) and will be accessible by dialing 877-407-5783 (or +1-201-689-8782 for international callers).
A live webcast of the conference call will be available at:
A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of DMC's website for six months.
About DMC Global
DMC Global is an owner and operator of innovative, asset-light manufacturing businesses that provide unique, highly engineered products and differentiated solutions. DMC's businesses have established leadership positions in their respective markets and consist of: Arcadia, a leading supplier of architectural building products; DynaEnergetics, which serves the global energy industry; and NobelClad, which addresses the global industrial infrastructure and transportation sectors. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol“BOOM.” For more information, visit: cglobal.com.
CONTACT:
Geoff High
Vice President of Investor Relations
303-604-3924
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment