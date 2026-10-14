Italian Wineries From Calabria And Lazio Strengthen International Promotion Across Five Key Markets

Wine tasting event in New York

EU registered

Guest tasting the wines in Old Fashion in New York

CIRO, Bianco

EU Logo

Santa Venere and Caviciana showcase winemaking traditions and distinctive grape varieties in Brazil, China, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Santa Venere and Villa Caviciana, wineries based in Calabria and Lazio, are continuing to promote the diversity of Italian wine internationally, with activities focused on Brazil, China, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom. Through the presentation of their wines and the promotion of their regional identities, the cellars aim to strengthen relationships with international wine professionals, importers, distributors and consumers in the months ahead.

Rooted in two distinctive but yet not fully known Italian wine-producing regions, the wineries bring together local grape varieties, established winemaking traditions and a varied portfolio of wines. Their ongoing promotional efforts highlight the diversity of Italy's wine heritage and the distinctive characteristics of the territories from which these wines originate.

Calabria and Lazio: two territories, distinctive wine identities

Located in southern Italy, Calabria offers a rich viticultural heritage shaped by its Mediterranean climate, diverse landscapes and indigenous grape varieties. The region's wines reflect a strong connection to local traditions, including the cultivation of varieties such as the famous Ciro', both white and red.

Lazio, in central Italy, contributes another dimension to the country's wine landscape, with its own traditions, terroirs and approaches to viticulture. Villa Caviciana is based in the wonderful area of Lake Bolsena, just 90 minutes north of Rome. Together, the two regions provide an opportunity to present international audiences with a broader understanding of Italian wine beyond the country's best-known appellations.

The wineries' promotional activities are intended to create opportunities for dialogue with wine professionals, increase awareness of their portfolios and support the development of international commercial relationships.

International promotion continues in the coming months

Brazil, China, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom are among the key markets in which the wineries are focusing their promotional efforts.

These countries represent different wine cultures, distribution channels and consumer audiences. Continued engagement with these markets provides an opportunity to introduce regional Italian wines to new audiences, strengthen existing relationships and explore potential partnerships with importers, distributors, restaurants and specialist retailers.

The upcoming months will continue to focus on communicating the identity of the wineries, presenting their wines and highlighting the grape varieties and production methods that distinguish their portfolios.

Santa Venere and Villa Caviciana: organic viticulture and a distinctive wine portfolio

Both Santa Venere and Villa Caviciana are organic wineries whose production reflects a commitment to organic viticulture and the expression of its territory.

Their portfolio brings together wines made from indigenous grape varieties and a range of winemaking approaches, offering a varied interpretation of Italian wine. Alongside still red, white and rosé wines, the selection includes sparkling wines produced using the traditional Metodo Classico, wines made using the Metodo Ancestrale, a passito wine and organic extra virgin olive oil.

This selection demonstrates the breadth of the cellars' offering, from wines that showcase local grape varieties to sparkling and naturally refermented expressions.

Sharing the diversity of Italian wine with international audiences

The continued promotional activities in Brazil, China, Switzerland, Singapore and the United Kingdom reflect a broader objective: to make the identities of Calabria and Lazio more visible in international wine markets.

By presenting their wines and the stories behind their production, the wineries seek to build lasting connections with international partners while highlighting the importance of regional grape varieties, local expertise and the diversity of Italian viticulture.

As activities continue in the coming months, the wineries will maintain their focus on international visibility, professional engagement and opportunities to introduce their wines to new audiences.

About the wineries

The wineries involved in this initiative are based in Calabria and Lazio, two Italian regions with distinctive viticultural traditions and identities. Through their respective wine portfolios and ongoing promotional activities, they aim to share the diversity of Italian winemaking with international audiences and develop relationships across selected global markets.

Patrizia Marin

Marcopoloexperience FZ LLC

+ +971 56 800 3394

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Italian Wineries From Calabria and Lazio Strengthen International Promotion Across Five Key Markets News Provided By Marcopoloexperience FZ LLC October 14, 2026, 10:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.