SHO Suspended For Abusing Tribal Students During Protest In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 14 (IANS) Misrod Police Station SHO, Ratan Singh Parihar, has been suspended and a departmental enquiry ordered against him following allegations that he abused tribal students during a protest in Bhopal.

The action came following Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's intervention after the incident came to his notice.

The Chief Minister ordered the Inspector's immediate suspension, holding him prima facie responsible for the alleged misconduct, and directed a detailed investigation into the matter.

Minister Narendra Shivaji Patel said on Wednesday that the Chief Minister had taken serious note of the incident and ordered action against the police officer.

He said further action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Following the Chief Minister's order, Bhopal Police Commissioner on Wednesday ordered a departmental enquiry against Parihar to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the student wing of the Gondwana Gantantra Party organised a protest in Bhopal to raise issues concerning tribal students.

During the protest, the SHO allegedly lost his temper when the students raised the slogan 'Jai Johar', a traditional greeting associated with tribal culture and identity.

A video of the incident that went viral on social media purportedly shows the Inspector using abusive language against the students and threatening to thrash them.

The video triggered demands for action from tribal legislators and organisations, while the Opposition Congress also criticised the police officer's alleged conduct.

Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar demanded strict action against the Inspector, including the registration of an FIR.

He said police personnel were expected to protect citizens' rights and uphold the Constitution rather than use their position to humiliate people.

In a post on social media platform X, Singhar described the alleged use of abusive language against tribal students for raising the slogan 'Johar' as serious and condemnable.

“Johar is not an abuse but a symbol of tribal culture, identity, self-respect and honour,” he said, adding that the greeting conveyed a message of love, respect and brotherhood.

Singhar said any insult to tribal culture and identity would not be tolerated. He also urged the state government to ensure accountability for the conduct of the police personnel involved.