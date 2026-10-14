PM Modi To Inaugurate Development Projects Worth Rs 3,350 Crore Via Video Conference In Leh Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) Leh, Oct 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and dedicate five major development projects worth Rs 3,350 crore through video conferencing during his address to a gathering here on Thursday, government officials said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi will address the gathering around 12:30 p.m. via video conferencing.

These five projects will strengthen connectivity, improve energy infrastructure, conserve cultural heritage and enhance water security in the region.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the new passenger terminal building at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh, built at a cost of Rs 640 crore.

Spread over 23,800 square metres, the modern terminal is designed to handle 35 lakh passengers annually.

Incorporating geothermal energy to enhance energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint, the facility reflects the importance of sustainable infrastructure in Ladakh's ecologically sensitive environment.

Blending modern passenger amenities with elements of Ladakh's rich cultural heritage, the terminal will improve passenger convenience and strengthen air connectivity with the rest of the country.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation the 298-km-long Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Connecting Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley, the road provides an alternative connectivity corridor to Ladakh, supplementing the Srinagar–Leh and Manali–Leh highways.

Traversing challenging Himalayan terrain, including the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass, the road marks a significant engineering achievement. Its strategic importance lies in enhancing operational mobility and strengthening logistical support for the Armed Forces.

It will also benefit residents of Zanskar by improving access to healthcare, education, markets and essential services.

As part of efforts to strengthen energy security and harness Ladakh's renewable energy potential, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 9 MW Hanu Small Hydroelectric Project and the 66 kV Double-Circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi Transmission Line.

The projects will strengthen power evacuation infrastructure and improve the reliability of Ladakh's electricity network. They mark an important step towards harnessing the region's hydropower resources and strengthening its energy infrastructure.

Recognising the importance of preserving Ladakh's ancient archaeological heritage, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate India's first Petroglyph Conservation Park at Sindhu Ghat in Leh.

Ladakh is home to hundreds of prehistoric rock art sites featuring carvings of wildlife, human figures and symbolic representations that offer valuable insights into thousands of years of human history.

These petroglyphs are an irreplaceable record of the region's cultural and civilisational past.

The conservation park will provide a dedicated space for protecting these vulnerable archaeological remains, raising public awareness and encouraging responsible heritage tourism.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Sarovar, an initiative aimed at addressing Ladakh's unique geographical and climatic challenges through water conservation, in line with the objectives of Mission Amrit Sarovar.

Agriculture in Ladakh faces a seasonal imbalance between water availability and demand.

Farmers often experience water scarcity during the crucial sowing season, even as snowmelt and glacial runoff provide substantial water resources during other periods.

Project Him Sarovar seeks to address this challenge by conserving water when it is available and ensuring its availability when required, thereby supporting irrigation, sustaining agricultural livelihoods and strengthening long-term water security in the region.

PM Modi has always shown special interest in the development and empowerment of the far off Ladakh region.

He often refers to his visits to Kargil and other places in Ladakh during the early days of his political career.

PM Modi fondly recalls how often friends would ask him to get the much relished turnip vegetable of Ladakh for them during his travels to the region.