CTV Ad Fraud In MENA: How To Detect Fake Impressions And Protect Ad Spend

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Connected TV (CTV) advertising is creating new opportunities for brands across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). However, as programmatic advertising evolves, CTV ad fraud, fake impressions and invalid traffic remain important challenges for advertisers seeking better campaign transparency. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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For advertisers, media agencies and programmatic teams across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other MENA markets, understanding CTV fraud detection is essential to evaluating traffic quality and protecting advertising budgets.

CTV ad fraud can involve repeated impressions from the same device, suspicious overnight activity, app-level manipulation and ad requests generated without genuine viewer engagement. These patterns can make campaign performance appear stronger than the actual audience exposure. How Can Advertisers Detect CTV Ad Fraud?

To strengthen CTV traffic validation and improve programmatic campaign transparency, advertisers should monitor:

Identify unusual impression volumes and repeated delivery from individual devices.

Investigate suspicious activity, including unnatural impression bursts and overnight delivery.

Evaluate traffic quality across publishers, supply paths and advertising environments.

Detect devices generating excessive impressions within short periods.

Assess app and operating system transparency, IP signals and realistic viewing patterns.

In an analysis of a branding campaign monitored by mFilterIt in July 2026, certain devices generated thousands of impressions over 17 days, while some recorded more than 220 impressions within five minutes. These findings highlight why impression counts alone may not provide a complete picture of CTV advertising quality.

For brands investing in CTV advertising in MENA, independent ad traffic validation can help identify suspicious delivery patterns, improve campaign oversight and support more informed media-buying decisions.

Explore the full analysis to understand how advertisers can detect fake CTV impressions, strengthen ad fraud detection, and protect media spend.