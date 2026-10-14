Salt Vs Pink Salt: Which One Is Healthier? Know The Truth Before You Choose

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Salt Vs Pink Salt: Markets sell many types of salt today. Many people believe pink salt is the healthiest option. We find out the actual truth behind this claim.

You cannot swallow a morsel of food without salt. Every dish needs salt, from your daily lentils to spicy pickles. Markets sell white salt, pink salt, and black salt today. Some people prefer pink salt, while others use black salt for better health. We ask experts about the right salt for your daily diet.

Almost every household uses regular white salt. Companies make this salt from seawater or underground salt reserves. They remove impurities and process it into clear crystals. White salt mainly contains sodium chloride. Most brands add iodine to this salt. Your body needs iodine to produce thyroid hormones. You will face thyroid problems if your diet lacks iodine. You must use iodized white salt for daily cooking.

But you should not eat too much salt. High sodium levels increase your blood pressure and heart disease risks. You must use salt in strict moderation.

People usually call this Himalayan pink salt. Miners extract it from underground salt reserves. Iron compounds and trace minerals give this salt its pink colour. Pink salt contains small amounts of iron, potassium, and magnesium. But these tiny amounts do not meet your daily nutritional needs. You cannot call pink salt much healthier than regular salt just for these trace minerals.

You can choose pink salt for its unique look, colour, or taste. You must check the label for added iodine if you replace regular salt with pink salt. You might face health issues if you consume non-iodized pink salt regularly without other iodine sources.

People also call black salt Kala Namak. Indians use it widely in chaats, fruit salads, and tangy drinks. Its unique smell and slight sulphur taste make it very different from other salts. Makers produce black salt by heating regular salt and processing it with specific minerals.

You can sprinkle a little black salt on your fruits and salads for that extra punch. Black salt does not contain any iodine. You should use it only to enhance the taste of your snacks.