Salman Khan Admits He Misses Having Children On Koffee With Karan Read On

Salman Khan's personal life has often attracted as much attention as his films, particularly questions about marriage and starting a family. The Bollywood superstar has now reportedly offered a candid glimpse into his feelings about fatherhood during an appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 9.

According to Variety India, host Karan Johar asked Salman whether he missed having a child. The actor reportedly agreed, suggesting that becoming a father remains an experience he would like to have. The conversation has drawn attention because Salman, who turned 60 in December 2025, has largely kept his personal choices separate from his public life.

The episode also features the familiar humour associated with the chat show. During their conversation, Salman jokingly suggested launching his own version of the programme, which he called Koffee with Salman. Karan also brought up his longstanding question about Salman's virginity, prompting the actor to respond with a humorous, "Control yourself, brother, control yourself."

Salman Khan Had Previously Spoken About Having a Child

This is not the first time Salman has discussed his wish to become a father. In a 2023 conversation on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor spoke about his plans to have a child and acknowledged the legal complications surrounding the route he had considered.

Salman also referred to Karan Johar's experience of becoming a father through surrogacy, indicating that he had explored a similar possibility. However, he pointed out that the law posed a challenge, leaving the question of fatherhood unresolved.

His earlier comments offer context to the latest reported conversation with Karan. While Salman has frequently been asked about marriage, his remarks suggest that the idea of having a child has remained a subject he has considered seriously. He has also spoken warmly about children and his affection for his extended family.

However, there has been no confirmed announcement that Salman has finalised plans to become a father. His reported remarks on the chat show should not be interpreted as confirmation that he is pursuing a specific arrangement.

Salman Khan's Family Life and Relationship Rumours

Despite his demanding film career, Salman shares a close bond with his family, including his siblings, nephews and nieces. He is often seen spending time with them, and his affection for the younger members of the family is well known among his fans.

The actor's personal life has also been the subject of speculation, particularly regarding his association with Romanian personality Iulia Vantur. The two have been spotted together on several occasions, leading to recurring rumours about their relationship. Neither public appearances nor speculation, however, confirms plans for marriage or parenthood.

During the conversation, Karan also reportedly remarked on how Salman has become calmer and more composed over the years. The actor responded with his characteristic humour, reflecting on how he now finds himself following advice he once gave others.