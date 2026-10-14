Meerut Blue Drum Murder Case: Muskan, Sahil Get Death Penalty

Muskan and her boyfriend Sahil Shukla have received death penalty in infamous Meerut blue drum murder case.

A Meerut court on Wednesday, October 14, sentenced Muskan Rastogi and her boyfriend Sahil Shukla to death in the sensational Saurabh Rajput murder case, widely known as the Meerut blue drum murder case. The two were convicted of murdering Rajput, Muskan's husband, in a crime that drew widespread attention. Both accused were produced before the court through video conferencing for the sentencing.

#BREAKING A Meerut court sentenced Muskan and Sahil to death for the brutal blue drum murder, delivering justice in a chilling case that shook the community.

#Meerut #Justice #CrimeNews @MeerutPolice @UPPolice jarvis ☠️ (@Vishii14) October 14, 2026

Before pronouncing the sentence, the court asked the convicts whether they had committed any previous offences. Sahil denied having committed an earlier crime, according to reports. The death penalty marks the sentencing stage of the case, though the verdict remains subject to the applicable appeal process.