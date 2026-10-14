Sanrivatti Apex Position Triples Driver Vision In Virtual Track Testing

Corner apex - Sanrivatti POV

Corner entry - Sanrivatti POV

Field-of-Vision diagram analysis

Revolutionary head-forward Apex Position gives drivers a dramatically more open view of the road and track ahead

- Sanrivatti CEO and Founder, Santiago Sanchez

ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New engineering analysis from Sanrivatti has revealed how its radical, in-house-developed Apex Position is reshaping the view from inside its first high-performance hypercar, opening up substantially more of the track ahead to create an immediate and unparalleled connection between driver, machine and circuit.

In comparative virtual testing at Corner Three of the historic Silverstone Circuit, 10 benchmark hypercars and track cars were positioned at precisely the same point, with Sanrivatti's unique head-forward architecture enabling the driver to see 3.2 times more of the circuit itself. The significance of the findings is not simply that the driver can see more – crucially it is what they can see more of.

Rather than simply measuring the overall view through the cockpit, Sanrivatti engineers focused on the amount of actual racing surface visible from the driver's eye point, including the sections of track that help define how a corner is read and approached, from braking and turn-in through to apex and exit. A broader view was also taken into account during simulation testing, which gives the driver more of the surrounding visual context used to judge position, timing and what is coming next on track.

Separate analysis found that Apex Position removes structural obstruction from the driver's horizontal view across the full peripheral-vision range tested. Put simply, the car gets out of the way, leaving the driver's own natural field of vision as the limiting factor.

For Sanrivatti, the results of virtual simulation testing underscore one of the defining principles behind Apex Position and the wider philosophy of the brand.

Instead of placing the driver deep within a conventional cockpit, the revolutionary architecture moves them further forward in a distinctive head-forward position, bringing their eyeline, body and senses closer to the action ahead.

The result is a clearer, more intuitive view of the road or circuit ahead, helping the driver place the car more precisely, with greater confidence, while creating the immediacy and involvement at the heart of the Sanrivatti driving experience.

Santiago Sánchez Rivero, Founder and CEO of Sanrivatti, said:“Apex Position was never only about changing where somebody sits in a car. It's about changing what the driver sees, feels and experiences from behind the wheel.

“When more of the road is open in front of you, you can read what is coming sooner. You see the braking point, turn-in, apex and exit more naturally, and that changes the fundamental relationship you have with the car.

“For us, that connection is everything. We want the driver to feel part of the machine and part of the road ahead, rather than separated from either.”

Engineering the view

To help further develop that unique experience, Sanrivatti has created a dedicated digital development simulator, allowing its engineering team to explore driver eye point, sightlines, peripheral vision, positioning and vehicle architecture before any engineering decisions are committed to physical hardware.

Alongside the high-tech digital development simulator sits a new-generation dedicated physical simulator, providing a real-world environment in which the team can experience, validate and continually refine the position that's being developed in the digital space.

Together, the two tools allow Sanrivatti to move repeatedly between virtual engineering and physical evaluation, with lessons from each feeding directly into the next stage of development.

The latest analysis has also looked beyond the racing line to examine the driver's wider view from within the car.

A separate CAD-based analysis of vertical visibility provides another indication of the difference created by the Sanrivatti architecture. Apex Position achieved a 28-degree vertical field of view, compared with 15.5 degrees for the benchmark hypercar used in the study, representing an increase of 80.6%.

From simulation to reality

Findings from Sanrivatti's simulator programme are already being incorporated into the company's first physical prototype, as Apex Position develops alongside the car's structural, aerodynamic and ergonomic architecture.

New prototype hardware and subsystems, including aerodynamic components and their mounting structures, is beginning to turn the principles established virtually into a physical machine, providing new opportunities to validate and refine the architecture as the programme progresses.

Santiago added:“Virtual development allows us to explore ideas at tremendous speed, but the exciting moment comes when those ideas come to exist in the physical car.

“We're now moving constantly between those worlds. What we learn digitally informs the simulator. What we experience in the simulator changes the prototype. And what the prototype teaches us feeds straight back into the next iteration.

“That is how Apex Position will continue to evolve. It's not simply a design idea we created and froze. We are developing it, experiencing it and refining it as the first Sanrivatti creation moves ever closer to the road and track.”

ENDS

About Sanrivatti

Sanrivatti is a new high-performance automotive project founded by Santiago Sánchez Rivero, who grew up in Uruguay and pursued automotive engineering in the Netherlands to realise a lifelong ambition: to create his own car brand. Bringing together a young and international team of engineers and designers, the company today operates with a global mindset from its base at Cleantech Park Arnhem in the Netherlands. Driven by a shared curiosity about how a car should feel as much as how it performs, Sanrivatti takes a fundamentally different approach to performance car architecture. Rather than beginning with the machine, it begins with the human experience of driving - radically redefining how posture, balance and control influence the connection between driver and machine.

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Dean Borge-Slavnich

Influence Associates

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Sanrivatti Apex Position triples driver vision in virtual track testing News Provided By Influence Associates October 14, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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