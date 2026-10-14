Palaniswami Accuses TN Govt Of Creating Power Shortage, Buying Electricity At Inflated Rates

MENAFN - IANS) Salem, Oct 14 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Wednesday accused the Tamil Nadu government of creating an artificial electricity shortage to justify purchasing power at inflated rates, alleging that its procurement decisions were worsening the financial burden on the power sector.

Speaking to reporters at Omalur in Salem district, Palaniswami questioned the purchase of electricity at Rs 35 per unit and described it as a“mega corruption scheme” under Chief Minister Vijay.

He claimed that no other Indian state had purchased electricity at such a high rate. According to him, Andhra Pradesh bought power at prices ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 20 per unit in October.

Palaniswami recalled that Vijay had criticised electricity purchases at Rs 20 per unit during the previous DMK administration as corruption.

He asked why the present government was purchasing power at a substantially higher rate when the electricity sector was already burdened by debt.

“The government is creating an artificial shortage and buying electricity at excessive prices,” he alleged.

Turning to the recent Assembly bye-elections, the AIADMK leader disputed the significance of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's victories, saying the ruling party had not secured overwhelming margins.

He alleged that the TVK had won through the use of money and official machinery rather than by conducting its campaign in accordance with democratic principles.

Palaniswami said Communist leaders themselves had alleged the distribution of money during the campaign. He also pointed out that the Communist parties, which had supported the TVK alliance, contested against it in the bye-elections.

He criticised the government's handling of rising prices, alleging that it had taken no effective steps to contain the increasing cost of rice and vegetables.

The Food Minister continued to deny price increases, he said, accusing the administration of lacking planning.

On irrigation, Palaniswami alleged that water released from the Mettur dam had failed to reach farmers, leaving them without the intended benefits.

He also criticised the TVK's efforts to attract members from other parties and questioned its political dependence on allies.

Referring to CM Vijay's criticism of the DMK alliance during the election campaign, Palaniswami claimed that the present government was surviving with support from the same political grouping it had attacked.

He accused the ruling party of being preoccupied with retaining power.

-IANS

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