Tejashwi Yadav Seeks High-Level Probe Into Ganga Boat Tragedy, Slams CM For Not Visiting Victims

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Bihar's Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday demanded a high-level investigation into the boat capsize incident in the state's Vaishali district that reportedly left at least 13 people, including children, dead.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said the incident was extremely tragic and called for an impartial investigation to determine the circumstances that led to the accident and establish accountability for any lapses.

He also criticised Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary for not visiting the affected families, saying he should have met them and offered his condolences.

The incident occurred in the Raghopur area of Vaishali when a boat carrying around 15 to 20 people reportedly capsized in the Ganga. The passengers were said to be travelling to attend a feast, and most of the victims were reportedly children.

Following the incident, officials were dispatched to the site, while teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to assist with rescue and relief operations.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said,“I received information about the incident last night. It is an extremely tragic incident, and a high-level investigation should be conducted. A large number of innocent children have died after the boat capsized. I have been in touch with officials and party workers since last night and have also sent our people there.”

He added that he was travelling to Patna and would subsequently meet the affected families in Raghopur.

Tejashwi Yadav said reports suggesting that the boat had been provided by the government made the matter more serious and called for an unbiased investigation to identify any lapses.

"The government should provide financial assistance to the victims' families. They are giving Rs 4 lakh, but this amount is given to almost anyone. The government should provide them with special assistance. Such a major tragedy has occurred, and Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary was nearby. He should have visited the affected families, met them and offered his condolences," he said.

Yadav also reacted to CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka being sent to five days of judicial custody, accusing the BJP of attempting to suppress democratic rights.

"The BJP is trying to crush democracy. This is our country, and we have the right to hoist the national flag anywhere. Why is there an objection to it? These people are afraid and want to suppress and discredit the movement. This shows their fear. We will continue to fight to reclaim Jantar Mantar, which has historical significance. Nothing like this had happened there until now. What does the BJP government want? Is this dictatorship or what?" he said.