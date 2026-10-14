Ranveer Brar: Courage Is Not Absence Of Fear, It Is Ability To Act In Presence Of Fear

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, who is receiving a lot of good response to his quiz show 'Yess Chef', has shared how he deals with the curveballs that life throws at him.

The celebrity chef and actor spoke with IANS in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his new streaming show 'Yess Chef'. He said that the only way to deal with any situation is to go through it, and keep moving forward.

He told IANS,“It's not like life won't throw curveballs at you. It's not like it won't come at all. To wake up in the morning and say, 'It's okay, it was yesterday, let's start again today', that's the only difference. To think that it happened to me, it hasn't happened to anyone else, that approach is useless, it happens to everyone”.

He further mentioned,“How bravely you wake up the next morning, or how bravely you take a shower at night, that's the only difference. I think if you cry to bed every night, then wake up happy every morning. That is all that matters. My favorite quote is that courage is not the absence of fear, it is the ability to act in the presence of fear. What's happening to you, it's happening to everyone. The one who took the action, moves forward, that's it. That's what I think. I myself struggle but the key is to never stop”.

Earlier, Ranveer had shared advice to ensure food safety in homes, and said that the best way to get quality products on kitchen platforms or dining tables is to shop from local markets.

He earlier told IANS,“I believe that first of all, do your own shopping from local markets. That is very important if we talk about freshness. All of us have stopped going to the vegetable market. The 10-minute apps have changed the culture of shopping from vegetable markets”.

“When you see fresh vegetables on the whole cart, you understand the value of fresh food. Even if you get a small packet of cabbage, you don't enjoy it”, he added.