'Part Of Pakistan's Disinformation Campaign: Army Trashes 'Claim' Of Gen Dhiraj Seth's Removal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Indian Army on Wednesday dismissed the fake information being spread on social media by Pakistani handles claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to remove Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth.

The Army said that the claim is "fabricated" and was posted with "malicious intent" by Pakistan-backed social media accounts to create a misleading impression of divisions within the force.

Taking to X, the Indian Army Fact Check said, "Pakistan-linked propaganda accounts are circulating fake claims that PM Narendra Modi is preparing to remove Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth for allegedly speaking against the Chief Election Commissioner. It further alleges that Army officers have been instructed to disobey his orders."

"FACT: The claim is fabricated and posted with malicious intent by Pak backed accounts as part of their ongoing disinformation campaign against Indian Army," it added.

Tagging X accounts @indiantiwari01 and @Diksha_sharma03, the Army's fact-checking division said that these handles are "circulating fake allegations concerning India's political and military leadership as well as creating a misleading impression of divisions within the Indian Army".

"Unverified political allegations + Fabricated military disobedience narrative + Claims of internal divisions = Misleading propaganda targeting the Indian Armed Forces," it added.

Pakistan's 'digital jihad' campaign against India has reportedly intensified, with fake news peddlers stepping up efforts to malign the security forces and the Union government.

This heightened activity on social media comes against the backdrop of the ongoing protests across India against the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Over the past two weeks, more than 5,000 social media accounts have reportedly been created in Pakistan with the alleged objective of spreading misinformation and inciting violence.

According to the officials, the sudden proliferation of these accounts was directly linked to the ongoing anti-Special Intensive Revision (SIR) protests.

The focus of these posts is largely on the actions of law enforcement agencies. Fake claims about police firing, lathi charges, and the use of tear gas shells are being circulated on social media at regular intervals.

Authorities have urged the public to rely on official sources for any information regarding the security officials and government notifications.