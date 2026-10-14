Deepening Bilateral Maritime Bonds: INS Sahyadri Hosts Reception In Russia's Vladivostok

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, Oct 14 (IANS) In a step towards strengthening India-Russia maritime ties, the Indian Naval ship (INS) Sahyadri hosted a reception aboard the vessel in Russia's Vladivostok, bringing together representatives of the Russian Federation Navy, the city administration and Indian diplomatic officials.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the Consulate General of India in Vladivostok said, "INS Sahyadri hosted a Deck Reception in Vladivostok, welcoming distinguished guests from Russian Federation Navy, City Administration and Consulate General of India onboard for an evening of fellowship and goodwill."

Reflecting the camaraderie and team spirit, the navies of India and Russia participated in friendly football and basketball matches, highlighting sportsmanship, teamwork and the enduring bonds of friendship.

As the Indian and Russian navies took part in the bilateral naval exercise INDRA 2026, the commanding officer of INS Sahyadri held talks with a senior Russian naval commander, Vice Admiral A.Y. Sysuev, in Vladivostok, underscoring the enduring partnership between the two maritime forces.

"INDRA 26, A protocol meeting of the Commanding Officer of INS Sahyadri was held with Vice Admiral A.Y. Sysuev, Commander of the Primorsky Flotilla of the Pacific Fleet, Vladivostok, Russia followed by an interaction reaffirming strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between two navies," the Indian mission posted on X.

INS Sahyadri docked at Vladivostok on October 10 to participate in bilateral exercise INDRA 2026, which commenced on October 13 and will continue until October 18.

The exercise aims to enhance maritime cooperation and interoperability between the Indian Navy and the Russian Federation Navy.

According to the Indian Navy, the exercise would comprise professional interactions and operational engagements in harbour and at sea, strengthening mutual understanding and enhancing coordination in addressing shared maritime challenges.

"The deployment is in consonance with India's vision of MAHASAGAR and builds upon the momentum of the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit held in Dec 2025, further deepening the longstanding bonds of friendship and maritime partnership between the two nations," the Indian Navy posted on X.