Sitharaman Heads To Bangkok For IMF, World Bank Annual Meetings

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday leaves for Bangkok, Thailand, on an official five-day tour to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group.

Global Forums and High-Level Discussions

According to the Ministry of Finance, the official engagements will run from October 14 to 18 and feature high-level discussions alongside meetings of the G20 and G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors.

During the visit, the Union Finance Minister will participate in an extensive series of multilateral forums addressing pressing international financial developments. The sessions will center on "key global economic and financial issues, including current economic developments and financial sector issues," the ministry stated.

The ministry noted that these deliberations serve a broader strategic purpose for participating nations. "These engagements will provide an opportunity to exchange perspectives on the global economic outlook, development priorities and international financial cooperation," the statement said.

Bilateral and Institutional Dialogues

On the bilateral front, Sitharaman is scheduled to hold discussions with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas. Her diplomatic schedule also includes direct meetings with the finance ministers of Switzerland, Japan, Luxembourg, Bhutan, and Curaçao.

In addition to ministerial dialogues, Sitharaman will also meet with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and with the Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation.

Showcasing India's Economic Strengths

Beyond inter-governmental and institutional dialogues, Sitharaman will take part in specialized stakeholder events involving international policymakers and financial institutions. She will speak at an Atlantic Council fireside chat covering topics such as India's growth trajectory, trade resilience, structural reforms in the international financial architecture, regional ties with ASEAN, and the path toward Viksit Bharat 2047.

She will also attend a German-hosted side session dedicated to mobilising private capital for urban and water infrastructure projects. "The engagements will provide a platform to highlight India's economic performance, reform priorities and investment opportunities," the ministry noted.

The Ministry mentioned that the visit serves to strengthen dialogue "with international partners on issues of global economic significance," while demonstrating India's ongoing commitment to international cooperation on critical financial matters. (ANI)

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