Lena Dunham's 'Girls' To Return On HBO For Limited Series In 2027

Key Cast and Crew Returning for Revival

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Writer-filmmaker Lena Dunham's popular and controversial dramedy 'Girls' has received a greenlight from HBO, returning for a limited, five-episode run. According to Variety, the production for the series will commence in 2027, a decade after the Season 6 finale. 'Girls' ran on HBO from 2012 to 2017. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO Max (@hbomax)

With Dunham as the creator, showrunner, and lead star, the original show follows a group of friends through the misery and dysfunction of their 20s in New York City. All four core cast members are returning for the revival, including Dunham as Hannah Horvath, Allison Williams as Marnie Michaels, Jemima Kirke as Jessa Johansson and Zosia Mamet as Shoshanna Shapiro. Additionally, Andrew Rannells reprises the role of Elijah Krantz. Likewise, Judd Apatow will also return as executive producer on behalf of Apatow Productions alongside Dunham, Ilene S. Landress and Michael P. Cohen of Dunham's Good Thing Going banner. Williams, Kirke, Mamet and Rannells serve as co-executive producers.

Lena Dunham on Returning to 'Girls'

“We always said we would only return to 'Girls' if there was a specific story we were burning to tell. I've missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn't quite picture them in the present day. Then, right around my fortieth birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking, it's pretty hard to get them to stop... It's rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together... and the chance to wear yellow mesh...” Dunham said in a statement, as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

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