How To Identify Fresh Fish? 3 Simple Signs To Check Before Buying From Market

Fish packs a solid punch of nutrition and keeps your health in top shape. Sea fish is especially great for you. But here is the catch-while coastal folks get their seafood straight from the nets, it takes days for the same fish to reach city markets. Vendors pack the fish in ice and store them in deep freezers for transport. Figuring out if the fish is actually fresh is not rocket science at all. You can easily spot a fresh catch without any stress. Just look out for these three simple signs, and you can buy your fish without a second thought.

Check the Fish Eyes

You really do not need to do a circus to figure out if the fish is fresh. Just look straight at its eyes. The fish is fresh if the eyes are pitch black and clear. The fish is definitely stale if the eyes look cloudy, grey, or faded. Seafood lovers must always do this quick eye test. You can easily tell if the catch is fresh without even touching it or doing any extra hard work.

Look at the Gills

The gills tell you the real story. The fish is fresh if the gills are bright red, which shows good blood circulation. The fish is old and stale if the gills look brown or faded. Fishermen catch the fish, load them onto boats, and bring them to the shore. They pack the catch with ice to stop it from spoiling. But as days pass, that bright red colour in the gills naturally starts fading away.

Notice the Shine

You must always check the scales on the fish's body. The fish is fresh if the scales are shiny and bright. The fish is old if the scales look dull and lifeless. The brighter the shine, the fresher the catch. Some fish, like Tuna, do not have scales, but their skin still has a natural glow. The fish is perfectly fresh if the skin shines well.

You can spot these three signs very easily in any local fish market. You can buy your seafood without any tension if you see these signs. You will end up taking home top-quality fresh fish. Fresh fish always tastes double as good and keeps your health perfectly on track.

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