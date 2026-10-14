Italy Offers Private Sector-Funded Pre-Departure Training For Bangladeshi Migrants
The proposal was discussed at a meeting between Prime Minister's Adviser Dr. Mahdi Amin and representatives of the Italian Embassy on October 13, according to a social media post from the embassy.
The training initiative aims to better prepare prospective Bangladeshi workers for employment in Italy by equipping them with language proficiency, knowledge of civic life and relevant professional skills before departure.
In its post, the embassy said it was happy to work with the adviser to promote legal, skilled and informed migration.
The initiative could help prepare Bangladeshi workers for the Italian labor market by providing them with skills and knowledge before they leave the country.Spread the word More from NRB ConnectView All Latest NewsSee All Italy offers private sector-funded pre-departure training for Bangladeshi migrantsNRB Connect12 minutes ago "International Curry Festival" at Hyatt Place Uttara from Oct. 15Aviationabout 2 hours ago The Way Dhaka wins Leading Boutique Hotel Award at SATA 2026Hotelsabout 5 hours ago Nepal rescues nine Bangladeshi trekkers stranded by flash floodsNRB Connectabout 6 hours ago Bangladesh seeks Saudi help to expedite return of two Bangladeshi citizens killed in Riyadh attackNRB Connectabout 23 hours ago dnata invests USD 47.25 million in UAE ground support fleetTravel Techabout 24 hours ago UAE becomes first Arab nation to join Antarctic research bodyStartups and Innovationabout 24 hours ago Oxygen shortage reportedly strands 78 Malaysia Airlines passengersAirlines and 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