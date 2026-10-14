Obama Campaign Manager Jim Messina Launches Fortius Global
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Jim Messina, the former manager of Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign, has rebranded his strategic advisory business as Fortius Global and launched MCM2, a separate political campaigns firm that will establish a dedicated London office.
Fortius replaces The Messina Group, the Washington DC-based consultancy Messina (pictured) founded in 2013. It brings the group's strategic advisory, public affairs, regulatory, geopolitical and communications work under one brand, while MCM2 will house its political campaign activity in the UK and internationally.
The new political operation is led in London by Ben Mallet, one of four MCM2 principals alongside Messina, Tara Corrigan and Ty Matsdorf. Fortius is expected to announce its London leadership separately.
Messina's fellow principals bring significant US and UK political experience. Corrigan, Fortius Global's chief operating officer and a founding member of The Messina Group, spent seven years working for Obama, including on both presidential campaigns and in the White House, and led international campaigns in six countries, including David Cameron's 2015 general election victory.
Matsdorf has advised Democratic campaigns, party committees, Fortune 100 companies and advocacy groups, having previously led an $80 million paid communications programme for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and worked on Obama's 2012 re-election campaign.
Mallet is a former adviser to Boris Johnson and David Cameron and has run campaigns for UK, US and European political figures. He has also advised former Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy and former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta.
The group has previously undertaken projects in London, but the move represents a more substantive UK expansion, with a dedicated office and plans to build its team. Details of the office location and launch headcount have not yet been disclosed.
As part of the restructure, Greenbrier – the DC-based strategic communications and public affairs firm acquired by The Messina Group in 2017 – is being fully integrated into Fortius, with the Greenbrier name retired. Its people and capabilities will remain in place, with clients continuing to work with their existing teams.
Fortius will offer corporate strategy, policy, regulatory and geopolitical counsel, M&A advisory, campaigns and coalition-building, and communications support.
Its UK offering will include research and intelligence, strategy, earned media, paid media, grassroots mobilisation and creator work, with an initial focus on sectors including AI and technology, energy and infrastructure, financial services and fintech, and life sciences.
Messina said the rebrand reflected the firm's evolution and international ambitions:“For more than a decade, the Messina name carried our mission, but our success has always been driven by the extraordinary partners and people who bring that mission to life every day.
“Fortius reflects the firm we've become, the global ambitions we share, and the collective strength of the team building our future.”
MCM2 will operate as a separate legal entity, with its own client engagements and contracts. The group said prospective work for either business will undergo a conflicts review overseen by its chief legal officer, while both firms will comply with relevant disclosure and registration requirements.
Matsdorf said the dedicated identity would support the political business's next phase of growth:“Our political work has always been distinct from our corporate advisory business, and with its own name and leadership, we are in a stronger position to expand and grow.”
Messina has previously worked in UK politics, advising David Cameron's Conservatives during the 2015 general election.
The group's relationship with Global Counsel, in which it took a minority stake in 2024, ended earlier this year and is unaffected by the new structure.
Fortius replaces The Messina Group, the Washington DC-based consultancy Messina (pictured) founded in 2013. It brings the group's strategic advisory, public affairs, regulatory, geopolitical and communications work under one brand, while MCM2 will house its political campaign activity in the UK and internationally.
The new political operation is led in London by Ben Mallet, one of four MCM2 principals alongside Messina, Tara Corrigan and Ty Matsdorf. Fortius is expected to announce its London leadership separately.
Messina's fellow principals bring significant US and UK political experience. Corrigan, Fortius Global's chief operating officer and a founding member of The Messina Group, spent seven years working for Obama, including on both presidential campaigns and in the White House, and led international campaigns in six countries, including David Cameron's 2015 general election victory.
Matsdorf has advised Democratic campaigns, party committees, Fortune 100 companies and advocacy groups, having previously led an $80 million paid communications programme for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and worked on Obama's 2012 re-election campaign.
Mallet is a former adviser to Boris Johnson and David Cameron and has run campaigns for UK, US and European political figures. He has also advised former Spanish prime minister Mariano Rajoy and former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta.
The group has previously undertaken projects in London, but the move represents a more substantive UK expansion, with a dedicated office and plans to build its team. Details of the office location and launch headcount have not yet been disclosed.
As part of the restructure, Greenbrier – the DC-based strategic communications and public affairs firm acquired by The Messina Group in 2017 – is being fully integrated into Fortius, with the Greenbrier name retired. Its people and capabilities will remain in place, with clients continuing to work with their existing teams.
Fortius will offer corporate strategy, policy, regulatory and geopolitical counsel, M&A advisory, campaigns and coalition-building, and communications support.
Its UK offering will include research and intelligence, strategy, earned media, paid media, grassroots mobilisation and creator work, with an initial focus on sectors including AI and technology, energy and infrastructure, financial services and fintech, and life sciences.
Messina said the rebrand reflected the firm's evolution and international ambitions:“For more than a decade, the Messina name carried our mission, but our success has always been driven by the extraordinary partners and people who bring that mission to life every day.
“Fortius reflects the firm we've become, the global ambitions we share, and the collective strength of the team building our future.”
MCM2 will operate as a separate legal entity, with its own client engagements and contracts. The group said prospective work for either business will undergo a conflicts review overseen by its chief legal officer, while both firms will comply with relevant disclosure and registration requirements.
Matsdorf said the dedicated identity would support the political business's next phase of growth:“Our political work has always been distinct from our corporate advisory business, and with its own name and leadership, we are in a stronger position to expand and grow.”
Messina has previously worked in UK politics, advising David Cameron's Conservatives during the 2015 general election.
The group's relationship with Global Counsel, in which it took a minority stake in 2024, ended earlier this year and is unaffected by the new structure.
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