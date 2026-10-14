Azerbaijan Condemns French Minister's“Baseless Allegations” At OECD Forum
This was stated by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada in a commentary addressing allegations against Azerbaijan made by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot at an OECD event.
According to the statement, the French minister's accusations against Azerbaijan demonstrate that the French side remains unwilling to abandon its confrontational rhetoric in relations with Azerbaijan.
“Accusing Azerbaijan of interfering in the struggle for the rights of people living in New Caledonia and other French overseas territories is completely unfounded. The unfounded association of the parties' differing positions on events taking place in France's overseas territories with foreign interference is an attempt to overshadow the will and interests of the people of those territories.
French officials who speak of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law would do well to focus first and foremost on consistently applying these principles in French politics.
We call on the French side to put an end to unfounded allegations against Azerbaijan and to uphold the principles of mutual respect, sovereign equality and non-interference in internal affairs in international relations,” the commentary noted.
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