Middle East Stablecoin Association Partners With Luna PR To Shape The Future Of Digital Finance In The Region

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The partnership will amplify MESA's work as stablecoins become an increasingly important part of the Middle East's evolving digital finance ecosystem

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luna PR, a leading global communications agency specialising in digital assets, emerging technology and financial innovation, has been appointed as the strategic communications partner for the Middle East Stablecoin Association (MESA).

The partnership will see Luna PR support MESA in strengthening its regional and international visibility as the association advances education, dialogue and industry engagement around stablecoins across the Middle East. Through strategic communications and media relations, Luna PR will help amplify MESA's insights and initiatives, making complex industry developments more accessible to policymakers, financial institutions, technology leaders and the wider public.

Stablecoins are rapidly evolving from crypto-native instruments into an increasingly important part of modern financial infrastructure. Their potential to enable faster cross-border payments, more efficient settlement, improved liquidity and programmable financial services has placed them firmly on the agenda of governments, banks and businesses worldwide.

The Middle East is emerging as an important market in this transition. Regulatory developments, growing institutional participation and collaboration between the public and private sectors are creating opportunities to explore how stablecoins can be integrated responsibly into the region's financial ecosystem.

MESA is working to advance these conversations by bringing together stakeholders from across digital assets, traditional finance, technology and the public sector. Luna PR will support the association by amplifying its work, expanding the reach of its initiatives and helping communicate the practical implications of stablecoin adoption to audiences across the region and internationally.

“Stablecoins have the potential to address some very practical challenges for the Middle East, particularly around cross-border payments, settlement and the movement of capital across a region that sits at the intersection of major global trade and financial corridors,” said Nikita Sachdev, Founder and CEO of Luna PR.“As adoption grows, clear communication and informed dialogue will be essential to ensuring businesses, institutions and policymakers understand both the opportunities and the considerations that come with this technology. MESA is creating an important platform for those conversations, and our role is to help amplify that work and bring it to a wider global audience.”

Emmanuel Ofosu-Appiah Co-Chair of Strategic Marketing Committee, at MESA said,“Digital money will only become part of everyday financial life if people understand it, trust it and find it easy to use. No single company can make that transition happen on its own. It requires an ecosystem of regulators, banks, issuers, technology providers, corporates and users working together. Adoption must also go hand in hand with strong consumer protection, financial crime controls and regulatory compliance. Compliance is not simply a constraint; it is a part of the infrastructure of trust that allows digital money to scale safely. That is why I am delighted to welcome Luna PR. We must communicate both the opportunities and risks clearly, honestly and in a language people can understand.”

The appointment builds on Luna PR's experience supporting organisations across digital assets, fintech, artificial intelligence and capital markets. As MESA develops its presence across the region, Luna PR will provide communications and media support to increase awareness of its work and connect its insights with relevant regional and international audiences.

About Luna PR

Luna PR is a global strategic communications firm specializing in emerging technologies, financial services, and capital markets. Headquartered in Dubai, with offices in London and New York, the firm advises startups, publicly listed companies, financial institutions, and multinational organizations on corporate communications, reputation management, media relations, and executive positioning.

With expertise spanning digital assets, blockchain, artificial intelligence, fintech, robotics, and digital infrastructure, Luna PR helps organizations navigate complex markets, shape industry narratives, and engage stakeholders globally.

Combining international media relationships with strategic advisory capabilities, the firm delivers integrated communications solutions that strengthen institutional credibility, influence market perception, and support long-term business objectives.

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About the Middle East Stablecoin Association (MESA):

The Middle East Stablecoin Association (MESA) is the region's first industry body for digital money, spanning tokenised deposits, central bank digital currencies, tokenised real-world assets and the wider digital assets ecosystem, with an exclusive focus on stablecoins at the centre of that landscape. MESA is incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) as a Non-Profit Incorporated Organisation. MESA convenes stablecoin issuers, exchanges, banks, legal advisers, fintech infrastructure providers, venture capital firms and corporate treasury leaders, and engages policymakers and regulators, in support of the safe, transparent and interoperable growth of digital money across the Middle East. MESA operates in the public interest and does not promote, endorse or confer commercial advantage on any individual organisation.

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CONTACT: Darina Shabana Corporate Affairs Manager...