Orezone Reports Third Quarter 2026 Production Results

Conference ID: 6579626

ABOUT OREZONE GOLD CORPORATION

Orezone Gold is an emerging intermediate gold producer with operations in Canada and West Africa. Its Casa Berardi and Bomboré gold mines host significant mineral endowments, growth opportunities, and exploration upside. The recently acquired Casa Berardi mine in Quebec has produced over 3.2 million oz of gold to-date while the Bomboré mine was constructed and brought into production by Orezone in late 2022.

Orezone is led by an experienced management team committed to safe, sustainable, and responsible mining practices, with a focus on delivering long-term value for all stakeholders.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Amanda Mallough

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977

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For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945 - 8977 or visit the Company's website at .

The Toronto Stock Exchange neither approves nor disapproves the information contained in this news release.

This announcement was authorized for release by Patrick Downey, Director, President & CEO.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Rob Henderson, P.Eng., Vice-President of Technical Services, who is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Competent Persons

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 5.12, the information in this announcement relating to the Casa Berardi and Bomboré mines is confirmed as an accurate representation of the available data for the project by Mr. Rob Henderson, P.Eng., Vice-President of Technical Services, an employee of Orezone Gold Corporation. Mr. Henderson is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activity being undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code (2012 Edition). Mr. Henderson consents to the inclusion in this announcement of the matters based on this information in the form and context in which they appear.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain information that may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as“plan”,“expect”,“project”,“intend”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“potential”,“possible” and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions“may”,“will”,“could” or“should” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's ability to achieve its 2026 production guidance; anticipated fourth quarter 2026 gold production and operating performance at Bomboré and Casa Berardi, including expectations that both operations will achieve their highest quarterly production of the year; the anticipated availability, mining and processing of higher-grade ore from the P17 pit at Bomboré; the expected increase in higher-grade direct feed ore from the F160 pit at Casa Berardi and reduced reliance on lower-grade stockpile feed; anticipated improvements in underground production and development rates at Casa Berardi, including the expected benefits of workforce expansion and additional equipment deliveries; the expected mine life, production and cost estimates outlined in the Casa Berardi life-of-mine plan; the timing and anticipated results of exploration activities at Bomboré and Casa Berardi; the anticipated completion and release of the Heva-Hosco preliminary economic assessment; the advancement of permitting activities for the Heva-Hosco Project; and the timing of the release of the Company's third quarter 2026 financial results.

All such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management and the qualified persons believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These assumptions include, among others, the continued availability of personnel, equipment, supplies and infrastructure; anticipated mining rates, ore grades, metallurgical recoveries and processing performance; the successful execution of planned mining, development and exploration activities; and the absence of material operational disruptions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to, delays caused by pandemics, terrorist or other violent attacks (including cybersecurity attacks); the failure of parties to contracts to honour their contractual commitments; unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; social or labour unrest; fluctuations in commodity prices; unexpected failure or inadequacy of infrastructure; unanticipated costs and expenses; accidents and equipment breakdowns; political and regulatory risks; adverse weather conditions and other operational disruptions; unanticipated changes in key management personnel; general economic, market or business conditions; the failure of exploration programs, including drilling programs, to deliver anticipated results; uncertainties relating to the availability and cost of future financing; and other factors described in the Company's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release.

1 Non-IFRS measure. A reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS can be found in the Company's most recently filed Management's Discussion and Analysis dated August 12, 2026.