'Aircraft Landed Safely In Jaipur': Air India Issues Clarification After Suspected Hijack Alert. Read Full Statement

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Air India flight travelling from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday, 14 October, after a hijack alert prompted an emergency landing and security checks. The airline subsequently confirmed a security concern involving flight AI2030, adding that the aircraft and crew had been cleared by security agencies and passengers had reboarded.

The aircraft landed safely at Jaipur International Airport, where it was moved to an isolation bay for security inspections. The alert was later found to be false, according to PTI report.

In a statement, Air India said the flight had been diverted following a perceived security concern and confirmed that all passengers had undergone security checks before boarding the aircraft again.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1Why was Air India flight AI2030 diverted from Frankfurt to Delhi?⌵

The flight was diverted to Jaipur after a perceived security concern and reported hijack alert. Initial reports said the pilot had briefly transmitted Squawk Code 7500; the alert was later found to be false.

2What does Squawk Code 7500 mean on an aircraft?⌵

Squawk Code 7500 is an internationally recognised transponder signal for possible unlawful interference with an aircraft, including a hijack situation. Its reported transmission prompted a security response.

3Where did Air India flight AI2030 land after the security alert?⌵

The Frankfurt-to-Delhi flight landed safely at Jaipur International Airport at about 9:35 am. It was moved to an isolation bay for security checks.

4Were passengers allowed to reboard Air India flight AI2030?⌵

Yes. Passengers were taken off the aircraft and underwent security checks before reboarding the same plane for the onward journey to Delhi.

5Was the hijack alert on Air India flight AI2030 confirmed?⌵

No. The alert was later found to be false, according to the report. Security agencies cleared the aircraft and crew after completing their checks.

"Air India flight AI2030 operating from Frankfurt to Delhi on 14 October was diverted to Jaipur following a perceived security concern. The aircraft landed safely in Jaipur.

"The relevant security agencies carried out the necessary checks and have cleared the aircraft and crew. All passengers were disembarked, underwent security checks, and have since reboarded the aircraft.

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"Air India teams worked proactively with authorities to minimise passenger inconvenience.

"We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption and appreciate their patience and understanding.

"The safety and security of our passengers and crew remain Air India's highest priority."

Air India Flight AI2030 Diverted to Jaipur After Hijack Alert

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft was carrying 293 passengers and 13 crew members when it was diverted to Jaipur, according to PTI report.

The aircraft made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport at approximately 9.35 am, airport, officials told PTI. It was subsequently moved to an isolation bay, where security personnel conducted checks.

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Assistant Commissioner of Police for Malviya Nagar, Shiv Dayal, told PTI that airport authorities had alerted the police about the emergency landing following a threat.

Police officials told said the aircraft was taken to the isolation bay within minutes of landing to allow security personnel to examine it.

"The flight landed at around 9.35 am. The flight was taken to the isolation bay within ten minutes for checking," the PTI report said.

The diversion triggered a security response at Jaipur airport as authorities sought to establish the nature of the threat and ensure the safety of everyone on board.

What Triggered the Frankfurt-Delhi Flight Diversion?

Initial information indicated that the Air India pilot had pressed Squawk Code 7500, an aviation transponder code used to indicate unlawful interference with an aircraft.

The code was reportedly activated while the aircraft was flying through the Mumbai Flight Information Region (FIR). The aircraft was subsequently diverted to Jaipur, PTI report.

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Squawk Code 7500 is an internationally recognised signal that alerts air traffic control to a possible unlawful interference incident, including a hijacking. Its reported activation prompted the diversion and subsequent security procedures.

However, the initial hijack alert was later found to be false, according to officials quoted by PTI.

Passengers Reboard Air India Flight After Security Checks

Following the inspection, passengers were taken off the aircraft and escorted to the terminal building while security procedures were completed.

Jaipur airport officials told PTI said passengers subsequently began reboarding the same aircraft for the onward journey to Delhi.

"The passengers were brought to the terminal building, and later their boarding began for the same plane for departure for Delhi. All are safe, and there is no situation of panic," airport officials said.

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Air India said the relevant security agencies had cleared both the aircraft and its crew after completing the necessary checks. All passengers had also undergone security screening before reboarding.

The flight was subsequently expected to resume its journey to Delhi after the security clearance.