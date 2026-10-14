Exhibitview Trial Presenter Version 8 Emerges As A Rising Star In Courtroom Technology

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ExhibitView Solutions Pleads Guilty to Raising the Bar for Courtroom Presentation Software

ROME, GA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ExhibitView Solutions, LLC today announced the release of ExhibitView Trial Presenter Version 8, a major update to its courtroom presentation platform featuring a new native 64-bit architecture designed to improve performance, stability, and scalability for legal professionals.The release marks the most significant technical enhancement in the product's history, enabling users to take full advantage of modern computer hardware while managing increasingly large volumes of digital evidence, including documents, photographs, video exhibits, and multimedia files."Version 8 represents a significant milestone for ExhibitView," said William Roach, President of ExhibitView Solutions. "By transitioning to a native 64-bit architecture, we have created a platform that delivers greater performance and reliability while preserving the ease of use our customers depend on in the courtroom."ExhibitView Trial Presenter is designed for attorneys, prosecutors, litigation support professionals, and government agencies that require dependable technology for presenting evidence during hearings, trials, mediations, and other legal proceedings.Key enhancements in Version 8 include:Native 64-bit architectureImproved handling of large case files and evidence collectionsEnhanced application stability and responsivenessBetter utilization of available system memoryOptimized support for multimedia evidenceStreamlined workflow for courtroom presentationsAs courts continue to adopt digital evidence and multimedia-based proceedings, the demand for reliable and efficient presentation tools has increased. ExhibitView Solutions developed Version 8 to address those evolving requirements while maintaining a user-friendly experience for legal professionals.ExhibitView Trial Presenter Version 8 is available immediately. Additional product information, demonstrations, and licensing details are available at ExhibitView Solutions.About ExhibitView Solutions, LLCExhibitView Solutions develops litigation support and courtroom presentation software for legal professionals. Its product portfolio includes ExhibitView Trial Presenter, SyncExpress, TranscriptPro, PDF+, and iTrial. The company provides technology designed to help legal teams organize, manage, and present evidence efficiently throughout the litigation process.Media ContactWilliam RoachPresidentExhibitView Solutions, LLCPhone: (770) 227-4024Email:...### END ###

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ExhibitView Trial Presenter Version 8 Emerges as a Rising Star in Courtroom Technology News Provided By ExhibitView Solutions, LLC October 14, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Technology, U.S. Politics



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