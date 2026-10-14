Providence Chiropractor Dr. Mark Mulak Renews Certified Professional In Patient Safety (CPPS) Credential

Dr. Mark Mulak, DC - Founder, Cityside Chiropractic

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Cityside Chiropractic applies hospital-standard patient-safety principles to injury evaluation, red-flag screening, and escalation of care

- Dr. Mark Mulak, DC, MBA, MS, DACBSP®, DACRB, DAIPM, RMSK®, ICSC, CPPSPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Mark Mulak, founder and clinical director of Cityside Chiropractic in Providence and Cranston, Rhode Island, has renewed his Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS) credential. The CPPS is issued by the Certification Board for Professionals in Patient Safety. Dr. Mulak first earned the CPPS in 2017, and his renewal was approved in October 2026.The CPPS credential is held primarily by physicians, nurses, and patient-safety professionals working in hospitals and health systems. It recognizes competency in patient-safety principles, including risk identification, clinical decision-making, systems of care, and prevention of harm.Cityside Chiropractic is a personal injury chiropractor in Rhode Island that treats patients injured in motor-vehicle collisions, slip-and-fall incidents, and workplace accidents. At Cityside Chiropractic, patient-safety principles are built into how each case is evaluated, treated, and escalated when necessary.“Patient safety is not a single test or a single decision,” Dr. Mulak said.“It is a process that starts with the first examination and continues at every visit: asking whether this patient is appropriate for care, whether they are improving as expected, and whether something needs to be escalated.”At Cityside Chiropractic, every new injury patient is screened for red flags that may require care beyond chiropractic treatment. These include signs of fracture, spinal instability, progressive neurologic deficit, vascular symptoms, and worsening head-injury symptoms. Patients who show evidence of concussion after a car accident are monitored for symptoms that warrant neurologic evaluation or emergency care.Cityside Chiropractic also reassesses patients at structured intervals. When a patient is not progressing as expected, the treatment plan is reevaluated. That may lead to advanced imaging, a change in care, or referral to a neurologist, orthopedist, pain-management physician, or other medical specialist.“Sometimes the safest clinical decision is not to treat, or to stop and send the patient somewhere else first,” Dr. Mulak said.“Recognizing those moments is a core part of responsible injury care.”These safety principles apply across Cityside Chiropractic's services, including whiplash treatment, cervical injury evaluation, concussion screening, and rehabilitation.In addition to the CPPS, Dr. Mulak holds the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ) credential and has completed the Johns Hopkins Patient Safety Certificate Program. His clinical credentials include DACBSP, DACRB, DAIPM, and RMSK. He has approximately 25 years of clinical experience and is the author of The Objective Injury Model: A Plaintiff Attorney's Guide to Objective Documentation in Motor Vehicle Injury Cases.About Cityside ChiropracticCityside Chiropractic is a Rhode Island chiropractic practice with locations in Providence and Cranston, founded in 2008 by Dr. Mark Mulak. The practice focuses on personal-injury and accident-related care, including motor-vehicle collision and workers' compensation cases. It works on a lien basis with patients' attorneys. Services include clinical evaluation, rehabilitation, objective injury documentation, musculoskeletal ultrasound, concussion screening, and coordination with medical specialists when clinically appropriate. Cityside Chiropractic's staff speaks English and Spanish.Providence: 480 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909Cranston: 900 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston, RI 02910(401) 272-5710 |

Mark Mulak

Cityside Chiropractic

+1 401-272-5710

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Providence Chiropractor Dr. Mark Mulak Renews Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS) Credential News Provided By Cityside Chiropractic October 14, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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