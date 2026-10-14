Blancco Transforms IT Asset Lifecycle Management And Data Erasure With Industry-First Agentic Platform

As part of Blancco Blue, Blancco's new AI assistant, Ask Blue, draws on data from 500M+ certified erasures and its knowledge base to answer questions, create customized automated workflows, and develop reports through a conversational interface.

In addition to providing immediate technical support and simplifying onboarding, the Ask Blue AI assistant lets customers describe desired outcomes in a conversational prompt to create automated workflows that accelerate IT asset data sanitization and pro

With Ask Blue, Blancco's new AI assistant, customers can describe desired outcomes in plain English. Ask Blue builds automated workflows through chat, streamlining processes that traditionally required specialist setup and configuration.

Blancco's new AI assistant, Ask Blue, turns the company's data erasure history and solutions knowledge into actionable intelligence. Customers can use chat to create and automate workflows that once required specialist setup and configuration.

Blancco Blue leverages data from 500M erasures to simplify device processing for ITADs and enterprises through AI-assisted workflows, reporting and support

- Blancco Chief Product and Technology Officer Tzvika ShahafBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blancco Technology Group, the industry standard in data erasure and mobile lifecycle solutions, today announced Blancco Blue, the first agentic platform for IT asset lifecycle management and data erasure. The platform leverages data from over 500 million certified Blancco erasures accumulated over three decades to empower enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) providers and mobile device processors to accelerate asset processing and focus on value recovery.Blancco Blue's dedicated AI assistant, Ask Blue, turns Blancco's data erasure history into intelligence that teams can act on directly. Customers can also create and automate workflows with a quick chat conversation, replacing what traditionally required specialist setup and configuration.Ask Blue also connects securely to AI tools teams already use, like Claude, ChatGPT and Copilot, through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). This allows users to ask questions from within their own AI tools to build dashboards, query their audit history and pull reports from multiple sources across their operations.That openness matters in a market shaped by data privacy rules, sustainability pressures and supply constraints. Gartner forecasts 2026 spending on data center systems will rise 62.5% to $822 billion, with device spending up 9.8% to $868 billion. As that hardware ages out, Blancco Blue helps ITADs and in-house IT asset management teams automate and accelerate secure and compliant processing."Blancco Blue builds on three decades of expertise in data sanitization and device diagnostics to help customers make better decisions, operate more efficiently and mitigate risk,” said Blancco CEO Lou DiFruscio. "It puts actionable insights from our data and knowledge base at their fingertips, alongside the AI and asset management tools they already use. That means less manual work and less time piecing together reports-ultimately giving customers the information they need to make confident decisions faster. This launch is just the start of what we can bring to secure asset disposition and hardware reuse."Blancco Blue also serves as the management gateway for the company's entire slate of certified data erasure and diagnostics products for mobile devices, laptops, Chromebooks, desktop PCs, Apple wearables, and HDD, SSD and NVMe storage devices. Trusted by thousands of customers worldwide, these tools are now available as part of the company's rebranded solutions suite, Blancco Certify.Blancco Certify's data erasure software supports 25+ data sanitization standards and guidelines, enabling organizations to permanently remove data from used IT hardware in compliance with leading industry frameworks and regulatory requirements. Tamper-proof and digitally signed certificates of erasure provide a documented chain of custody and audit-ready proof of compliance. The company's data erasure capabilities have been tested, certified, approved and recommended by more than 13 governing bodies and leading organizations around the world, including Common Criteria, ADISA and NATO, and include customer-designed, automated workflows to streamline operations."Blancco Blue is where our platform starts working for our customers, not the other way around," said Blancco Chief Product and Technology Officer Tzvika Shahaf. "Customers can describe the outcome they want in plain English, and Ask Blue delivers the answer or builds the workflow to get there. That means faster time to value, and teams spend their time acting on insights instead of assembling them. By connecting our data and knowledge base to the AI and asset management tools customers already use, we're shortening the path from question to action to proof, and laying the foundation for what we build next."For more information about Blancco Blue, Ask Blue and Blancco Certify, please visit blanccoAbout BlanccoBlancco provides certified, defensible data erasure and diagnostics software for the AI era. The company enables thousands of organizations, including global enterprises, IT asset disposition (ITAD) providers, and mobile device processors and resellers, to extract greater value from IT assets while mitigating data privacy, security and compliance risk. Blancco's erasure and circular value platform serves every asset, from endpoints and mobile devices to data center infrastructure. Customers can create and automate workflows, more quickly recover and remarket those assets, and query their data for insights. By making data unrecoverable while the device lives on, Blancco helps organizations reuse rather than destroy IT assets, extending hardware life and supporting sustainability and ESG goals with certified, auditable proof. With 30 years of experience, 500 million erasures and zero reported breaches, Blancco has earned 13+ certifications, recommendations and approvals from governing bodies and leading industry organizations. Learn more at blancco.

Lori Scribner / Natasha Grach

The Hoffman Agency

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Blancco Transforms IT Asset Lifecycle Management and Data Erasure with Industry-First Agentic Platform News Provided By The Hoffman Agency UK Limited October 14, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology...



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