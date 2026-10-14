Trinetra Guard Schedules Em6000auto Demonstrations At ATA MCE Booth 20008

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Fleet executives, equipment manufacturers and journalists can examine physical trailer security and automated landing gear in Charlotte.

- Ratan Baid, CEO, Trinetra GuardCOSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- # Trinetra Guard to Demonstrate EM6000Auto Trailer Security and Automated Landing Gear at ATA MCE 2026**Fleet executives, trailer manufacturers, insurance professionals and journalists invited to see live demonstrations at Booth #20008 in Charlotte, North Carolina**Trinetra Guard will demonstrate EM6000Auto, its integrated physical trailer security and automated landing gear technology, at Booth #20008 during the American Trucking Associations' Management Conference & Exhibition (ATA MCE) in Charlotte, North Carolina. Fleet executives, equipment manufacturers, insurance professionals and members of the media are invited to see the technology operate live and meet with the Trinetra Guard team.EM6000Auto was developed to address two distinct challenges at the trailer level: unauthorized trailer movement and the routine manual cranking of trailer landing gear. The system combines physical trailer security, electronic access controls and connected monitoring with automated landing gear extension and retraction.While GPS tracking, cameras and alerts can provide valuable visibility into the location and activity of a trailer, EM6000Auto adds a physical layer of security. The system is designed to restrict unauthorized trailer movement rather than relying solely on tracking and recovery after a trailer has been moved.The same system automates trailer landing gear extension and retraction, eliminating the need for routine manual cranking during normal trailer operations. By bringing security and landing gear automation together, EM6000Auto is designed to give fleets greater control over the trailer while removing a repetitive manual task from routine driver operations.“Fleets have invested heavily in knowing where their trailers are. We believe the next step is giving them greater physical control at the trailer itself,” said Ratan Baid, CEO of Trinetra Guard.“At ATA MCE, visitors will be able to see EM6000Auto operate and experience both the security and automated landing gear functions firsthand.”Development of the trailer-security concept has included collaboration with J.B. Hunt. Trinetra Guard has also engaged with established trailer manufacturers and transportation industry participants to discuss the technology, installation considerations and potential fleet applications. Feedback from these industry discussions has helped guide the continued development of EM6000Auto.At Booth #20008, visitors will be able to see the actual EM6000Auto system installed on trailer landing gear. Trinetra Guard will demonstrate automated extension and retraction as well as the system's approach to electronic authorization and restricting unauthorized trailer movement. The team will also discuss installation, fleet applications and potential evaluation programs with interested organizations.“Seeing the system operate makes the concept much easier to understand than simply describing it,” Baid said.“We want fleet leaders, equipment manufacturers, insurers and journalists to see the technology firsthand, ask difficult questions and evaluate where this type of trailer-level automation and security could fit into their operations.”ATA MCE takes place October 17–20 in Charlotte. The exhibit hall is scheduled to be open Sunday, October 18, from 1:15 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.; Monday, October 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.; and Tuesday, October 20, from 10:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Trinetra Guard will exhibit at Booth #20008.Fleet executives, OEMs, insurance professionals and members of the media interested in a more detailed discussion may contact Trinetra Guard in advance to arrange time with the company during ATA MCE.Those unable to attend ATA MCE can view the EM6000Auto demonstration video at or visit for additional information.### About Trinetra GuardTrinetra Guard develops trailer security, automation and connected technology for commercial transportation. Its EM6000Auto platform combines physical trailer security, electronic access controls, automated landing gear operation, GPS monitoring and remote management in an integrated trailer-mounted system.**Media Contact:**Ratan BaidCEO, Trinetra GuardPhone: 213-713-3090Email:...Website:

Ratan Baid

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EM6000Auto Live at ATA MCE 2026: Physical Trailer Security + Automated Landing Gear

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Trinetra Guard Schedules EM6000Auto Demonstrations at ATA MCE Booth 20008 News Provided By ELD Mandate October 14, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology



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