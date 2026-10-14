Zambia: 2026 Energy Week: Students Learn About Electricity And Petroleum

The Ministry of Energy, together with energy-sector stakeholders, will today engage secondary school learners at selected schools in Kabwe to deepen their understanding of electricity and petroleum.

The discussions will also explain ongoing energy-sector reforms, including measures to promote and strengthen private-sector participation.

Learners will hear about efforts to close the energy gap, improve petroleum supply security, and build a more resilient energy sector.

The activities are being held under the theme“Bridging the Energy Gap, Accelerating Universal Access and Industrialization.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Energy, Zambia.