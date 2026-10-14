Liberia Opens UNESCO Executive Board With Call For Delivery That Reaches People

Minister of Education and Head of Liberia's Delegation, H.E. Dr. Jarso Maley Jallah, was the first to deliver a national statement at the opening of UNESCO's 225th Executive Board.

In her remarks, Minister Jallah asked delegates to look beyond programs, strategies, and budgets and consider what those commitments mean when they reach countries and communities.

She pointed to Liberia's work on teacher preparation and professional standards, TVET, inclusive education, digital learning, and peacebuilding, while emphasizing the need for African countries to build stronger national institutions and retain the capacity to sustain reforms beyond individual projects.

On artificial intelligence, she stressed that Africa must have a meaningful role in shaping the technologies and standards that will influence education and development, cautioning that the existing digital divide must not become an AI divide.

Minister Jallah also highlighted Liberia's experience in linking education, culture, history, and peacebuilding, including the UNESCO Chair for Peacebuilding at Cuttington University.

Her statement called for Priority Africa to be reflected in stronger institutions, stronger professions, African knowledge and research, greater participation in emerging technologies, and opportunities that reach people where they live and learn.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education: Republic of Liberia.