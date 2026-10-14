On October 13 and 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan held the second meeting of the "Study Group on Strengthening Japan-Africa Economic Partnership" in a face to face format. Following the first meeting in June of this year, the meeting was attended by the chairperson, Prof. WATANABE Yorizumi, Professor Emeritus, Keio University, as well as committee members and other representatives from the industry, academia, and government from both Japan and Africa.

At the beginning of the first day's meeting, Mr. OZORA Koki, Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, delivered the opening remarks. He referred to the significance of this Study Group for both Japan and Africa, and expressed his high expectations that the discussions in this committee would lead to the further development of economic relations between Japan and Africa.During the presentations and discussions by the committee members, African members presented on African economic integration, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), highlighting its significance and challenges in terms of implementation, such as soft and hard infrastructure and administrative capacity. While stating that these efforts would contribute to investment opportunities for Japanese companies in Africa, they expressed expectations for further engagement by Japan in Africa. The Japanese members presented on the logistical business challenges for Japanese companies in Africa, and on Japan's past initiatives to support African economic integration, followed by an active exchange of views among the participants.

(Reference1) Study Group on Strengthening Japan-Africa Economic Partnership

The launch of this committee was announced by Prime Minister ISHIBA Shigeru (then) at last year's TICAD 9 as one of the concrete initiatives of the Japanese government's policy toward Africa. Under the vision of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific," the committee earnestly addresses African economic integration, which is the most critical issue for the African Union (AU). To support the business expansion of Japanese companies in the African market through strengthening economic cooperation between Japan and Africa, the committee discusses measures to promote regional economic integration in Africa, reviews Japan-Africa trade and investment relations, and discusses the future strengthening of economic relations between Japan and Africa. It plans to compile a report and submit it to the Minister for Foreign Affairs during fiscal year 2027.

(Reference2) Japanese Members

Prof. WATANABE Yorizumi, Professor Emeritus, Keio University; Dr. KIMURA Fukunari, President, JETRO Asian Economic Research Institute; Mr. FUJITA Ryoji, Executive Officer, Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Representative from Keidanren); WATANABE Tatsuro, Managing Executive Officer, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (Representative from Keizai Doyukai); IGARASHI Katsuya, Director and Head of International Department, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

(Reference3) African Members

Mr. Lacina Kone, Director General and CEO, Smart Africa Alliance; Mr. Kulekani Mathe, CEO, Business Unity South Africa (BUSA); Dr. E. Olawale Ogunkola, Professor of Economics, University of Ibadan, Nigeria; and representatives from the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, and the African Union Commission (AUC).

In addition, relevant Ministries, agencies, and individuals with expertise are expected to attend depending on the agenda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.