Southern African Development Community (SADC) Farewell Party For Her Excellency Ambassador Alice Mashingaidze

SADC diplomatic Missions in Berlin, Germany gathered on 12 October 2026 for a sendoff party for Her Excellency Ambassador Alice Mashingaidze who is leaving Berlin at the end of October 2026 after a successful five-year tour of duty in Germany and other countries of accreditation in Europe.

In his speech the Chairman of SADC group, Andries Oosthuizen alluded that it has been a great pleasure working with Ambassador Alice Mashingaidze, who has not only exuded great leadership qualities during her Chairmanship of the group in 2024 but has also embodied hardworking qualities that other diplomats aspire to have.

In his speech the Chairman said“You have demonstrated wisdom without pretension, firmness without rigidity and conviction without confrontation. Your approach has always reflected one of the most important principle of diplomacy: the ability to build bridges where others see divides, and to seek common understanding where differences may exist”.

The reception was characterized by a spirit of warm friendship and reflection on a significant period of her diplomatic services. All members present wished well in all her future endavours.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in Germany.