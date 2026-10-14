From Exchange Programs To Streaming Deals: United States (U.S.) Mission Honors Nigerian Creatives Building The Hollywood-Nollywood Pipeline

Nollywood is no longer just Africa's largest film industry; it is a growing commercial partner for Hollywood. From exchange programs to streaming deals, Nigerian creatives are helping build a stronger commercial connection between Hollywood and Nollywood. The U.S. Consulate General in Lagos honored eight Nigerian creative leaders who helped make that partnership possible, many of them alumni of U.S. government exchange programs. Held under the theme“Reel Connections from Hollywood to Nollywood,” the event brought together leading figures from Nigeria's film and television industries, senior government officials, creative industry ecosystem supporters, and alumni of U.S. government exchange programs.

Consul General Hudspeth noted that Nollywood is a growing source of content, talent, and investment opportunities for U.S. companies looking to engage with African markets. He highlighted that Nigerian stories and talent are reaching audiences in the United States and globally through U.S. streaming services and digital platforms, from Netflix and Amazon Prime to Apple TV+ and YouTube among others, creating new opportunities for collaboration, investment, and market access.

U.S. Government exchange programs have had a lasting impact in building professional networks and strengthening collaboration between Nigerian and American creative communities. Through programs including the American Film Showcase, Global Media Makers, and the International Visitor Leadership Program, Nigerian creative professionals have connected with American filmmakers, producers, institutions, and other industry leaders, building relationships that extend well beyond the exchange programs.“U.S. government exchange programs are not simply about what happens during the exchange,” Consul General Hudspeth said.“Their real impact is what happens when participants return home - the relationships they bring with them, the ideas they put into action, the creative collaborations they build, and the next generation they inspire.”

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of a posthumous Creative Industry Legend Award to the late veteran actor Olu Jacobs, honoring a remarkable career spanning more than five decades, that took him from the stages and television screens of Nigeria to international cinema, including roles in notable Hollywood films. His sons received the award on behalf of the family.

While presenting the award, U.S. Consul General Brandon Hudspeth paid tribute to Jacobs, describing him as one of Nigeria's most celebrated actors whose career helped define Nigerian cinema and lay the foundation for reel connections between the film and television industries in Nigeria and the United States.“Olu Jacobs' life embodied the kind of creative exchange that continues to connect Nigeria's film industry with the United States and the world,” Consul General Hudspeth said.

The evening's honorees included Chioma Ude, Founder and Executive Director of the Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF); celebrated actor and International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) alumnus Richard Mofe-Damijo; and award-winning filmmakers Kunle Afolayan and Bolanle Austen-Peters, both alumni of the American Film Showcase's African Film&TV Leadership Initiative. The reception also recognized Zulu Oyibo, Co-Founder of Inkblot Productions and IVLP alumnus; award-winning producer and Global Media Makers alumnus Josh Olaoluwa; and Emmy award-winning visual development artist Uzoma Dunkwu.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Nigeria.