Sparkling Water Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report, 2034

The global sparkling water market size was valued at USD 23.92 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 25.55 billion in 2026 to USD 43.24 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2026–2034). Europe dominated the sparkling water market with a share of 34.8% in 2025.

Sparkling water is water infused with carbon dioxide to create a refreshing fizz and is available in plain or flavored varieties, often enjoyed as an alternative to still water and sugary soft drinks. Sparkling water is classified under HSN Code (22011010) (mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavoured beverages) and SIC Code (2086) (bottled and canned soft drinks and carbonated water beverages).

2025 Market Size: USD 23.92 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 25.55 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 43.24 Billion Forecast Period: 2026–2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026–2034): 6.8%

Largest Regional Market (2025): Europe Europe Market Share (2025): 34.8% Fastest-growing Region: North America North America CAGR (2026–2034): 10.8%

By Product Type Leading Segment: Flavoured Sparkling Water Market Share in 2025: 53.7% By Packaging Type Fastest-growing Segment: Cans CAGR (2026–2034): 11.3% By Distribution Channel Leading Segment: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Market Share in 2025: 42.5%

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Functional Sparkling Water Formulations

The sparkling water market analysis highlights consumer interest in beverages that combine hydration with added benefits, encouraging manufacturers to introduce formulations containing electrolytes, minerals, and vitamins. These products help brands differentiate sparkling water from conventional carbonated drinks and attract consumers seeking convenient hydration options.

Sustainable Packaging Alternatives

Environmental concerns encourage sparkling water manufacturers to adopt aluminum cans, recycled materials, and lightweight bottles to reduce packaging waste. For example, aluminum cans offer established recycling infrastructure and can be recycled repeatedly, helping beverage brands improve packaging circularity and strengthen their environmental positioning.

Substitution of Sugary Carbonated Drinks and Retail Channel Diversification Drive the Market

Consumer preference for beverages with lower sugar content supports demand for sparkling water as an alternative to traditional carbonated soft drinks. Health-conscious purchasing decisions encourage beverage companies to offer plain and flavored sparkling water across different retail channels. For example, supermarkets stock flavored sparkling water alongside soft drinks to attract consumers seeking alternatives to sugar-sweetened beverages. This shift supports product sales and strengthens demand for sparkling water.

Meanwhile, wider product availability through supermarkets, convenience stores, online grocery platforms, and vending machines improves consumer access to sparkling water. Retailers offer different pack sizes and price points to serve household buyers, commuters, and individual consumers. For example, online grocery platforms provide multipacks of sparkling water for home consumption, while convenience stores stock single bottles for on-the-go purchases. These distribution channels help manufacturers reach more customers and support overall market demand.

High Production Costs and Limited Consumer Awareness Restrain Market Expansion

High production and packaging costs increase expenses for sparkling water manufacturers due to carbonation equipment, specialized bottling processes, and packaging materials. These expenses raise product prices and put pressure on profit margins, particularly for smaller producers. Higher retail prices limit affordability and slow consumer adoption, reducing the market's ability to attract price-sensitive consumers.

Limited consumer awareness in emerging markets restricts demand as many consumers prefer regular bottled water or familiar carbonated beverages. Low familiarity with sparkling water's taste, varieties, and unsweetened options reduces product trials and repeat purchases. This limited adoption slows market penetration and restricts demand growth in these regions.

Premium Mineral Water Positioning and Geographic Expansion Create Growth Opportunities

Premium beverage brands and natural mineral water producers can position sparkling water around distinctive mineral compositions, geographic origins, and upscale dining experiences. These offerings support premium pricing and create revenue opportunities through partnerships with luxury hotels, fine-dining restaurants, and gourmet retailers. Companies such as S.Pellegrino and Perrier illustrate this premium positioning strategy, contributing to sparkling water market growth.

Sparkling water manufacturers and beverage exporters can collaborate with international distributors, importers, and hospitality suppliers to enter new countries. These partnerships provide access to established sales networks and create additional revenue through cross-border product sales and distribution agreements.

The flavoured sparkling water segment accounted for a share of 53.7% in 2025, owing to its diverse taste options, broad consumer appeal, and suitability as an alternative to sugary carbonated beverages.

The functional sparkling water segment is projected to register a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period, fueled by demand for beverages infused with vitamins, minerals, and botanicals that align with consumers' wellness preferences.

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The plastic bottles segment accounted for a share of 38.6% in 2025, supported by lightweight packaging, ease of transportation, and convenient handling across retail and on-the-go consumption settings.

The cans segment is poised to record a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, driven by portability, recyclability, and growing demand for convenient single-serve beverage formats.

The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment accounted for a share of 42.5% in 2025, due to their extensive product selections, broad retail reach, and convenient access to multiple sparkling water brands.

The online retail segment is projected to register a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period, propelled by home delivery convenience, expanding e-commerce access, and the ability to compare product varieties and purchase multipacks online.

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The Europe sparkling water market accounted for the largest regional share of 34.8% in 2025.

The U.K. government's Deposit Return Scheme is scheduled to begin in October 2027, covering single-use PET plastic bottles and metal beverage cans from 150 millilitres to 3 litres, encouraging sparkling water producers to prepare for deposit collection, packaging traceability, and recycling partnerships.

Germany's Environment Agency reported in July 2026 that the reusable share of beverage packaging stood at 34.5%, well below the 70% target, increasing pressure on beverage manufacturers and retailers to expand reusable formats and improve packaging recovery systems.

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The North America sparkling water market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period, showcasing the fastest-growing regional market.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has set a national target to increase the recycling rate to 50% by 2030, supporting investment in collection, sorting, and recycling infrastructure that could improve the recovery of plastic bottles and aluminum cans used by sparkling water brands.

Canada's federal sustainable development strategy targets a reduction in single-use plastic pollution entering the environment of 5% by 2030, creating incentives for sparkling water producers to improve packaging design, recyclability, and material recovery.

Asia Pacific is likely to register a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Japan's Ministry of the Environment announced a public and private investment target of approximately JPY 1 trillion by 2030 under its Circular Economy Action Plan, supporting recycling infrastructure and recycled-material supply chains that can benefit sparkling water producers using PET bottles.

China's State Council aims to establish a comprehensive waste-recycling system by 2030, with stronger recovery of low-value recyclable materials, including waste plastics, supporting investment in recycling infrastructure and circular packaging solutions for bottled sparkling water.

India's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has set a target requiring producers and brand owners to recycle 70% of rigid plastic packaging waste in 2026–2027 and 80% from 2027–2028 onward, creating incentives for sparkling water manufacturers to strengthen PET bottle collection, recycling partnerships, and recycled-material sourcing.

The global sparkling water market competitive landscape is moderately fragmented, with a mix of multinational beverage companies, established mineral water brands, and specialized sparkling water manufacturers. Key players such as Nestlé, PepsiCo, and The Coca-Cola Company are estimated to account for approximately 30–35% of the global sparkling water market share.

Established players compete primarily on brand recognition, distribution networks, product variety, and pricing. Emerging and specialized players in the sparkling water market ecosystem compete through innovative flavors, natural ingredients, premium positioning, and differentiated packaging.

Nestlé Waters (Switzerland) PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.) The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.) Danone S.A. (France) Spindrift Beverage Co., Inc. (U.S.) National Beverage Corp. (U.S.) Sanpellegrino S.p.A. (Italy) Source Perrier S.A. (France) Mountain Valley Spring Company, LLC (U.S.) Hint, Inc. (U.S.) Talking Rain Beverage Company, Inc. (U.S.) Waterloo Sparkling Water Corp. (U.S.) Polar Beverages (U.S.) Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (U.S.)

June 2026: PepsiCo expanded its bubly portfolio by introducing new fruit-inspired sparkling water flavors with zero sugar and natural ingredients. The launch strengthens the company's position in the growing flavored sparkling water category. May 2026: Spindrift introduced new sparkling water varieties made with real squeezed fruit, expanding its clean-label beverage portfolio to meet consumer demand for natural refreshment options. March 2026: Nestlé launched new premium sparkling mineral water products with refreshed packaging and additional flavor options for international markets.