Special NIA Court Declares Pakistan-Based Terrorist Proclaimed Offender In 2022 Terror-Funding Case

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 14 (IANS) A special NIA court in Jammu on Wednesday declared a Pakistan-based terrorist belonging to J&K's Rajouri district as a proclaimed offender.

Officials said that the special NIA court has declared the Pakistan-based terrorist, identified as Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, a proclaimed offender in a 2022 terror funding case.

The special court declared Mir a proclaimed offender for being linked to the Al-Huda Education Trust (AHET) and the illegal activities of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (Jammu and Kashmir).

Mir, a resident of Thanamang village in Darhal tehsil of Rajouri district, crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in 1995-96 to join terrorism.

He is currently believed to be operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Special NIA Court in Jammu is designated under Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act to exclusively try scheduled terror-related and national security offences in Jammu and Kashmir.

Judge Prem Sagar is the Presiding Officer of the special NIA Court, Jammu.

The special court was designated by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs via Gazette Notification S.O. 4697(E).

The court has issued several significant orders, rulings, and bail rejections throughout 2026. Some significant orders/judgements include declaring Nazir Hussain, a resident of Poonch operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), a proclaimed offender under Section 84 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Hussain is a key accused in a cross-border terror-grenade smuggling conspiracy.

In another significant order, the court rejected the bail plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah in a long-standing UAPA case, citing overriding concerns regarding national security and public order.

In the Pulwama terror attack conspiracy case (August/September 2026), the Special Judge rejected multiple interim and regular bail applications for accused individuals in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack case.

In the Sunjwan terror attack case, the court (in August 2026) declined interim bail to the accused Shafiq Ahmed Sheikh, who requested to attend his sister's wedding. The court instead allowed him to watch the ceremony via video conference from Kot Bhalwal prison.

In September, the Special Court ordered the attachment of properties belonging to the accused, Fayaz Ahmed Mir, under Section 33(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The attached assets include residential land, commercial shops, and agricultural land in Bumhama village, Baramulla.