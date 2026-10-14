South Korea Shopping Centre Stabbing: CCTV Shows Bystanders Using Chairs To Stop Attacker

A shocking CCTV video has surfaced showing a knife attack at a shopping centre in Incheon, South Korea. A 59-year-old man stabbed shoppers and restaurant customers before being overpowered by bystanders. The attack took place on Tuesday, October 13, leaving at least eight people injured, according to initial police reports. Subsequent reports on Wednesday said the number of injured had risen to 10. Police are investigating the suspect's motive.

The incident occurred at around 1.40 pm local time at a commercial complex in Guwol-dong, Incheon, west of Seoul. The building houses a Homeplus supermarket, but the attack took place in a food court on the second floor, according to local reports.

CCTV shows suspect attacking people

According to police, the suspect moved between floors using an escalator while carrying knives fastened to both hands. CCTV footage from the food court reportedly shows him approaching people and attacking them, leaving customers and staff scrambling to escape.

A man with knives strapped to both hands went on a stabbing rampage inside a South Korean supermarket yesterday.

The 59-year-old attacked shoppers at a Homeplus store in Incheon, even moving between floors on escalators.

Some brave shoppers managed to block his way and pin him down with chairs until police arrived.

Eight people were injured, including a woman who went into cardiac arrest.

Pretty scary stuff, but those shoppers stepping in may have saved more people from getting hurt.

Writer: Daniyal

Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 14, 2026

Bystanders attempted to stop the man using chairs and other objects. Their efforts eventually helped subdue him before police officers detained him at the scene. The suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder, and investigators began questioning him about what led to the attack.

One victim suffered cardiac arrest

Initial reports said all eight victims, six women and two men, were taken to hospital. One woman in her 20s suffered cardiac arrest and underwent emergency surgery. She recovered from the cardiac arrest but had not regained consciousness, according to a Yonhap report published after the attack.

A horrific attack at a shopping centre in South Korea has left eight people injured after a man reportedly armed with knives strapped to both hands attacked shoppers.

One woman in her 20s suffered a cardiac arrest and required emergency surgery.

The 59 year old suspect had previously served four years in prison for attempted murder and was reportedly wearing an electronic ankle tag at the time of the attack.

South Korea's Justice Ministry has since apologised and announced a review into how dangerous offenders are monitored. Ben Graham (@BenGrahamUK) October 13, 2026

: A 59yo man was arrested after stabbing eight people at a Homeplus supermarket in Incheon, South Korea.

Using knives strapped to both hands, he attacked shoppers on escalators until bystanders subdued him with chairs. World In Last 24hr (@world24x7hr) October 13, 2026

The other victims suffered injuries and received medical treatment. Authorities also set up an emergency medical station inside the building to help deal with the casualties. Later reports indicated that the number of injured had risen to 10.

Suspect was wearing electronic ankle monitor

The attack has raised questions about how the suspect was being monitored. According to South Korean media reports, the 59-year-old was wearing an electronic ankle monitor when he was detained.

He had previously served a four-year prison sentence following a conviction for attempting to murder his former wife. His electronic monitoring order was due to continue until February 2029, Yonhap reported.

Eight hurt in supermarket stabbing in Incheon, South Korea

A 60-yo man with knives strapped to both hands attacked people before bystanders subdued him

The victims included six women and two men - one woman in her 20s is in cardiac arrest RTBreaking (@RT_Breaking_) October 13, 2026

The suspect had also been booked by police in September over allegedly carrying a knife during a one-man protest outside a hospital in Incheon, reported BBC. Reports said he was unhappy with medical treatment he had received.

Police were investigating his background and possible motive. Criminal profilers were also expected to assist investigators in establishing why the attack occurred.

Knife attacks have raised public safety concerns

South Korea is widely regarded as a country with relatively low levels of violent crime, but a series of attacks on strangers in 2023 raised public concern. Such incidents were described as Mudjima crimes, a Korean term commonly translated as 'don't ask why', referring to seemingly indiscriminate violence against people with no apparent connection to the attacker.

In April 2025, another attack at a supermarket reportedly killed a woman in her 60s after a man in his 30s attacked strangers.

The latest incident has again drawn attention to public safety in crowded places. Investigators are now working to establish the motive behind the Incheon attack and determine the full circumstances surrounding the stabbing spree.