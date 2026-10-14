Azerbaijan Slams Iran's Sahar TV Over Footage Falsely Linked To Country

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran's Sahar (Sahar Azeri) TV channel took footage from an event held in Türkiye's Diyarbakır province and falsely linked it to Azerbaijan, presenting it as a rally organized in Azerbaijan to support persons wearing the hijab.

This was reflected in a statement by the Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, this presentation, which distorts the location and nature of the event, constitutes a gross falsification of facts, a deliberate attempt to manipulate public opinion, and a clear example of disinformation intended to mislead the audience.

"The activities of this TV channel are characterized by the dissemination of biased and factually incorrect information directed against Azerbaijan, as well as attempts to mislead public opinion through provocative content. The channel's systematic distortion of events concerning our country, its regular broadcasting of disinformation, and its approach aimed at shaping a negative perception of Azerbaijan demonstrate that such activity constitutes a core element of its information policy. It is precisely because of this consistent and biased conduct that the channel has been blacklisted," the statement noted.

The Media and Broadcasting Council of Azerbaijan has called upon media entities to ensure factual accuracy and objectivity in information dissemination and to refrain from presentations that manipulate public opinion or distort the essence of events; it has also urged the public to approach such content critically, verify information through reliable sources, and avoid becoming instruments for the spread of disinformation.