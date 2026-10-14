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Vietnam's Vice President Arrives In Baku To Attend 7Th CICA Summit


Date: 2026-10-14 06:16:54

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, Võ Thị Ánh Xuân, arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on October 14 to participate in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The Vice President of Vietnam was welcomed by Azerbaijan's Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and other officials at Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

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Trend News Agency

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